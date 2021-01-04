Pupil power will help reduce air pollution in Wokingham borough

A PUPIL has a strong message to the borough as we head into 2021: switch off your engine.

Mahveen Rafay won a contest organised by Wokingham Borough Council to create a poster that could be used to encourage motorists to help tackle the climate emergency.

The council is committed to being carbon neutral by 2030, and launched the competition for the artworks to be placed around Twyford Crossroads and Wokingham Station: two hotspots for engine idling.

The eight-year-old, who attends St Paul’s Junior School, created an entry that caught the judges’ eyes and will soon be helping improve the borough’s air quality.

Her design included a picture of the earth surrounded by children encouraging drivers to help save the earth with less air pollution.

It also includes a thumbs up to cycling and walking and a thumbs down to driving with statements including “Earth wants you to use less cars – ride a bike” and “Earth wants you to use less cars because they cause air pollution”.

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for climate emergency, was delighted with the quality of the entries.

“Congratulations to Mahveen and all our young residents who entered our design competitions,” he said.

“We are working hard to improve air quality across the borough but we can’t do this without the support of our residents, businesses and visitors so it’s fantastic to see the younger generation so passionate about protecting the environment as well as our health and wellbeing.”

Mahveen’s winning design was selected by the council’s My Journey team.

“We’re dedicated to promoting borough-wide active and sustainable travel,” said Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways.

“Our My Journey team aim is to help and inspire residents and employees of all ages to walk, scoot, cycle or use buses or trains where possible and in turn improve air quality across the borough and bring us one step closer to carbon neutrality.”

MyJourney is working with schools and have welcomed an eco-travel officer to join them recently to work with schools in the Wokingham and Twyford areas, which is paid for through the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) funding from the government.