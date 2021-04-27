Wokingham.Today

Pupils at Shinfield primary school Alder Grove spread some Easter cheer

Alder Grove primary school shinfield
Pupils from Alder Grove with their Easter cards

STUDENTS at Shinfield’s newest primary school, Alder Grove, spread some Easter cheer with handmade cards.

Reception pupils at Alder Grove CofE Primary School created the celebration messages for residents of Parsons Grange Care Home.

Organised by Taylor Wimpey, the housebuilder delivered them to the nursing home.

Miss Norkett, reception teacher at the school said: “Our pupils really enjoyed creating their very own Easter cards for residents at Parsons Grange Care Home and they came up with some really thoughtful designs.

“Something so simple, such as a card, can bring comfort and happiness to others so I’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for organising this lovely activity.”

Ria, from Parsons Grange Care Home said the cards brought so much joy for the residents, helping them feel connected to the community.

“This year has been exceptionally hard due to the pandemic, so small gestures like this make such a big difference,” she said. “The residents loved reading the heart-warming messages handwritten by the children, it brought a few tears to our eyes.

“We would like to thank all the children at Alder Grove CofE Primary School for taking the time to design such lovely Easter cards — they really put a smile on the residents’ faces.”

Gemma Bibby, of Taylor Wimpey West London, said it was  great to hear that residents were “over the moon” with their individual cards, and thanked the pupils for their work.

