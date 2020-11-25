Pupils gifted hi-vis jackets for Road Safety Week

Pupils at Wescott Infant School recently received a donation of hi-vis vests from David Wilson Homes to help them shine bright during Road Safety Week.

The housebuilder gave the Wokingham school 35 of the vests for its pupils to use while walking to and from school, ensuring they can be easily seen on the roads as the darker nights draw in.

Road Safety Week runs until Sunday, and aims to inspire thousands of schools, organisations and communities to take action on road safety and promote life-saving messages during the week and beyond.

Stephanie Holding, Wescott Infant School’s headteacher, said: “We’re most grateful to David Wilson Homes for the donation of high-vis vests to help keep our pupils safe.

“We hope to put the vests to good use, to encourage more of our pupils to walk to school and to stay safe, particularly now that the darker mornings and nights are here.”

Wescott Infant School is located close to the homebuilder’s Landmark Square development and the donation of hi-vis vests is another part of David Wilson Homes’ outreach to the local community.

In what’s been a challenging year for schools across the country as a result of the pandemic, the developer says it is still as committed as ever to providing support during Road Safety Week and beyond.

Rob Allen, sales director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We want to ensure the pupils in the local communities remain visible now the darker nights are here, and our donation has hopefully still encouraged them to safely practice Road Safety Week.

“This is a campaign we actively support each year as we endeavour to help local school children in their efforts to commute on foot, and the high-vis vests have proven to be both effective and practical.

“As a result of the Covid-19 crisis, it’s even more important for us to support the local schools in and around the communities we build, so we’re thrilled to have had the chance to support Wescott Infant School during Road Safety Week.”

David Wilson Homes’ hi-vis vests will be particularly useful during Road Safety Week, while being certain to benefit the pupils in their future journeys to school throughout the winter months.