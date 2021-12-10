Wokingham.Today

Pupils help decorate town’s tree

by Phil Creighton0
Evendons Primary School

WOKINGHAM’S Christmas tree is looking pretty thanks to the efforts of the borough’s schoolchildren.

On Monday, the annual dressing the Christmas tree event returned to Market Place, as Wokingham Town Council mayor Cllr Tony Lack welcomed pupils and their hand-made craftwork.

The service started with a short welcome from Cllr Lack and the chair of the town council’s arts and culture committee Cllr Sally Gurney.

After singing Away In A Manger, decorations were brought up from High Close School, Foundry College and Evendons Primary schools.

Oh Little Town of Bethlehem was the next carol, and that was followed by presentations from Wescott Infants, Emmbrook Infants and Walter Infants.

Decorations from Keep Hatch Primary, All Saints CE primary, and The Hawthorns followed the singing of While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks By Night.

Silent Night was followed by presentations from Westende Juniors, Emmbrook Juniors, St Paul’s CofE Juniors, and The Holt School.

To close, the assembled sang Hark The Herald Angle Sing and Oh Come All Ye Faithful.

The decorations are now on display on the tree, which has been erected next to the town hall.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

