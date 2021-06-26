Quality music from Neil and Dennis … and the WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC playlist

YOU CAN’T beat quality music and that’s exactly what we bring you each week with our Wokingham Loves Music playlist.

You can listen for FREE, via Spotify and with 10 great tracks to enjoy, you’re bound to discover something new.

This week features two new entries, with the first being two well-known local geniuses, Dennis Siggery and Neil Sadler.

Make sure you have a listen at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic and search for our group on Facebook to join in the music chat.

Dennis Siggery and Neil Sadler – Gypsy Woman

More quality blues rock from Dennis and Neil who follow up their Half and Half album with Higher Ground, which features this track.

Dennis’s voice, combined with Neil’s guitar playing, go together perfectly on the album, recorded at Neil’s Wokingham-based No Machine Studios. They say the album was ‘designed to lift up your spirits’ and they’ve certainly achieved that.

Dennis and Neil were the creative force behind those classic Eric Street Band albums and Neil is also in Blue Touch – ericstreetband.com

Modesty Blue – Time of Your Life

Go back in time to the 80s with Ascot-based Modesty Blue who have just released this Stock Aitken and Waterman inspired track with a retro feel and a hooky chorus. Many bands from the local area who have had CD’s manufactured by Torch Music Productions will know one of the members of the band.

It’s Torch mainman Sean Lynch, who you may have also spotted playing live in a few bands locally over the years – www.heavytrafficmusic.co.uk/artists/modesty-blue

The Wave Machine – Slow Right Down

The Wave Machine is the creative name for singer-songwriter Angus Trott, who grew up in Wokingham before moving to Brighton. He will be returning in August to perform at Wokingham Festival – www.thewavemachine.co.uk

Josh Okeefe – We’re All the Same

Josh, who currently resides in Nashvile, Tennessee, has led a nomadic lifestyle and in August his journey brings him to Wokingham to appear at the festival – www.joshokeefe.com

Reliant – When She Goes

They have members from Wokingham and Reading and appeared in our Top 10 of 2020 as well as being runners up for best band in Radio Wigwam’s Awards 2020 – www.facebook.com/WeAreReliant

Third Lung – Hold the Line

It’s Third Lung with their latest single and it’s another uplifting sing-along anthem. The band, who has local links, is releasing a series of singles of which this is the latest – thirdlungband.com

Warmrain – Absent Friends

Beautiful, personal and emotive melodic rock with a Floydian feel by a band that will be visiting the area for the first time to play at Wokingham Festival on August Bank Holiday Monday – warmrainband.com

Rachel Redman – Ready, Waiting for Me

Berkshire-based singer songwriter with her country pop style which is going down well with radio shows and music listeners in the USA as well as the UK – www.facebook.com/rachelredmanmusic

Aaron Cilia – Infinitum

Aaron will be one of the team working on the sound and more on Wokingham Festival’s Wokingham Music Club (WMC) Stage and he is also a talented musician and producer as his new single shows – www.facebook.com/AaronCiliaArtist

Spriggan Mist – Arborfield Witch

Here’s a song about a local ghost recorded live at the band’s Ghostly Tales Show at The Acoustic Couch.

There’s a link to Aaron above too, as his parents are in the band and Aaron mixed the sound – www.sprigganmist.com