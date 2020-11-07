Quantum Pig take the lead on this week’s Wokingham Loves Music playlist

WE’RE BACK in lockdown and what better way to while away a dark evening with some great music that’s free to listen to?

There’s 10 great songs for you to listen to, featuring bands with a connection to Wokingham borough.

And with a great music mix, you’re bound to discover something new that you’ll love.

They’ve been chosen by Chris Hillman from White Star Records. He curates the Wokingham Love Music soundtrack which features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene.

New entries this week are Quatum Pig, who were due to appear at Wokingham Music Festival, and Moth Man, who have released their debut single.

You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Quantum Pig – Dirty Old Engine

This London-based band, formed around the duo of Ian Faragher and Mark Stevenson, were due to perform this song in a headlining set on Wokingham Festival’s Wokingham Music Club stage. Sadly, of course, that didn’t happen but we can still listen to their album, Songs of Industry and Sunshine which was released on White Star Records and picked up a Progressive Music Awards nomination.

Mark also joined comedian Jon Richardson in an excellent series of podcasts earlier this year – quantumpig.net

Moth Man – The Water

Another great track on a local record label. This time it’s on a new label called Billywitch Records which is an offshoot from Wokingham based Mega Dodo Records.

It’s the debut single from a Reading and Manchester-based band and, if this is anything to go by, we’ll definitely look forward to their debut album Where the Dead Birds Go in March next year – www.facebook.com/mothmanbandpage

Split the Dealer (Feat. Deva St. John) – XV

Recommended by Wokingham rock photographer Andrew Merritt, this track is an example of modern indie pop at its best – www.facebook.com/splitthedealer www.facebook.com/dayvasaintjohn

Mother Vulture – Tell Me

This ‘hectic blues punk’ band from Bristol featured at Wednesday night’s Jamma Presents: The Everyman Everyjam event – www.facebook.com/MotherVulture

Kepler Ten – Falling Down

This prog-rock trio has just released their new single on Wokingham-based White Star Records andit’s a melodic, uplifting and powerful rock anthem. www.keplerten.com

Astor Wolfe – Emerald Green

Psych chamber folk from Sweden as featured on a compilation album called ‘From A Distant Shore’ released on Wokingham record label, Mega Dodo – www.facebook.com/astorwolfemusic

The Veras – Paper Cup Telephones

A wonderful pop singalong from this local band, that you may have seen in their other guise as Small Faces tribute, The Small Fakers – theveras.co.uk

Marc Woosnam – Unspoken

Marc is a local acoustic singer/songwriter who plays gigs in music venues and festivals across the South East of England – marcwoosnam.com

Helta Skelta – Meanie

Powerful guitar riffs, a driving rhythm section and a great vocal performance in the debut single from this Wokingham and Blackwater-based rock band – www.facebook.com/heltaskeltamusic

The Orange Drop – Make It Her, Forever

Here’s some psychedelia from Philadelphia in the United States, brought to you by Wokingham-based record label, Mega Dodo Records – www.facebook.com/OrangeDrop