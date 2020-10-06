Quantum success at Thames Valley Science Park

THE UNIVERSITY of Reading is welcoming a quantum research organisation to the Thames Valley Science Park (TVSP).

The Park, based in Shinfield, is leasing laboratory and office space to Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC).

Founded in June 2017, OQC began developing technology at the University of Oxford.

But, as the organisation has grown, it now needs specialist lab space to accommodate its work to advance quantum computer technology.

Christopher Reeve, director for the TVSP and the University of Reading, said: “The University’s Thames Valley Science Park is proud to welcome Oxford Quantum Circuits, who we recognise as an exemplar UK enterprise at the forefront of the next generation computing technology.

“Their welcome addition to the existing community of knowledge-based companies supports our ambition to create a science park playing into the heart of economic growth, technological innovation and job creation.”

OQC will be moving into The Gateway Building at the TVSP.

Harry Bevins, of Haslams Chartered Surveyors who advised the Park on the letting, added: “It is great to build on the success of The Gateway Building and secure OQC.

“Their story is an impressive one and it is good to see a British company expanding at the current time.”