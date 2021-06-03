Wokingham.Today

QUEEN’S AWARD: Berkshire children’s charity marks anniversary with accolade

The Link Foundation

A BERKSHIRE charity has received a prestigious award for its work supporting the county’s community.

The Link Foundation, which supports disadvantaged children across Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, has been honoured with a Queens Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS).

The Maidenhead charity helps fund beds, clothes, food and more for children in need, including those living with domestic violence, mental health issues, and disabilities.

Una Loughrey, founder and chairman of The Link Foundation, said the team is “beyond thrilled” to be selected.

“Over the years the charity has provided support for struggling parents, helped neglected children, and supported vulnerable families regain a foothold on life,” she said.

“We are very proud that this effort has been recognised by the most esteemed award in UK volunteering.”

In September, The Link Foundation is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

Ms Loughrey added: “The current world climate has caused even more social turmoil and struggles, but hopefully this award can bring more awareness to our cause and alert more families in difficult circumstances to the help available to them through The Link Foundation.”

