Query over plans for new Emmbrook dementia home

THE COUNCIL’S decision to build a new care home for people with dementia in Emmbrook was praised by Lib Dem councillor Rachel Bishop-Firth (Emmbrook ward). She wanted to know if it would be in addition to Suffolk Lodge and not a replacement.

At a virtual meeting of Wokingham Borough Council on March 18, Cllr Charles Margetts, the executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services, said that the number of residents with dementia was expected to increase and Suffolk Lodge provided care for 36 people.

“While Suffolk Lodge has served the community well since the 1980s, the building itself does not provide the level of facilities to meet the projected need for the community. This includes sufficient provision of nursing care,” he said.

The replacement would be in place by 2023 and would provide 68 beds.

Cllr Bishop-Firth wanted to ensure that the closure of Suffolk Lodge was managed to protect residents.

Cllr Margetts said he would come back with a written answer, but discussions had already started to ensure it went through as smoothly

as possible.

“We are already engaging with people,” he promised, adding that the new home would add to an improved quality of life.