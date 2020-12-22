Quick result Covid-19 tests now available at Madejski stadium — for £99

PRIVATE express covid testing is now available from Madejski stadium.

The £99 tests provide next day results for anyone that wants to check if they have the virus, but doesn’t qualify for free tests on the NHS.

Residents must book a test slot, and follow all government social distancing guidelines on arrival.

The ExpressTest results will be emailed or texted to customers typically the next day. However 48 to 96 hours in advance is recommended for anyone that must travel abroad.

Those who screen negative will be emailed a Fit to Fly certificate that is authorised by a doctor, along with their test result.

But passengers are encouraged to check with their travel provider as to whether this document is accepted before booking the screening service.

ExpressTest has been set up by screening parent company Cignpost Diagnostics whose clients include Netflix and the BBC.

Nick Markham, founder of ExpressTest said: “We’re delighted to have teamed up with Reading Football Club to deliver a covid screening service to the general public.

“At ExpressTest, we’re committed to reassuring people that they are Covid-free.

“Our aim is to have 30 locations up and running across the UK in the next few months.”

Booking is open, with the test available on the same day. To book a test, visit www.expresstest.co.uk and select a date and time.

Customers will then be sent a QR code which they must bring with them to their appointment, along with their passport.

Payment will be taken during the booking process. Opening hours are 10am to 6pm and customers are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to appointments.

To find out if you qualify for a free Covid-19 test on the NHS, visit: www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test