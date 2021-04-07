Quiz night planned to help dementia charity

IT’S TIME to put your thinking caps on.

Twyford-based charity Understanding Dementia is hosting its very first Quiz Night next month.

The team, who work to bridge the gap between awareness and understanding of the condition, are holding the family-friendly, virtual event in a bid to raise vital funds.

It is sponsored by RG10 magazine, Benedict Charles, and Thames Valley Travel.

The virtual quiz will take place on Friday, April 23 between 6.30pm and 8pm.

For more information and to register interest, email: lucy.w@understandingdementia.co.uk

or search for Understanding Dementia on Facebook.