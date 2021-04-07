Wokingham.Today

Quiz night planned to help dementia charity

by Charlotte King0

IT’S TIME to put your thinking caps on.

Twyford-based charity Understanding Dementia is hosting its very first Quiz Night next month.

The team, who work to bridge the gap between awareness and understanding of the condition, are holding the family-friendly, virtual event in a bid to raise vital funds.

It is sponsored by RG10 magazine, Benedict Charles, and Thames Valley Travel.

The virtual quiz will take place on Friday, April 23 between 6.30pm and 8pm.

For more information and to register interest, email: lucy.w@understandingdementia.co.uk
or search for Understanding Dementia on Facebook.

Related posts

National memorial welcomes messages of remembrance for all who have died in the pandemic

Jess Warren

Charity believes in the power of good cup of tea

Staff Writer

PICTURE OF THE WEEK: Spring blossom in Wokingham

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.