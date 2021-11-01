RABBLE Theatre’s murder mystery comes to Reading Minster this Thursday

A MURDER mystery play will heading to Reading Minster for its two-week run from this Thursday.

Reading-based theatre company Rabble Theatre will be take audiences back to a real-life event from 1929 in its classic whodunnit performance, Who Killed Alfred Oliver?

Written by Beth Flintoff, the story follows tobacco shop owner, Alfred, who has been found murdered in his Cross Street store.

On the same day, the star of the box office smash hit, The Monster, was spotted near the scene – but could it have been him?

Directed by Gareth Taylor, whose credits include The Barbican and Southwark Playhouse, will bring a fast-paced whodunnit spin on the play.

Emma Pallant, who plays Mrs Lindo and other multiple characters, said rehearsing for the play has been “joyous”.

“Theatre has been battered by covid and it’s been strange not being able to be in the room together,” she said.

“But it’s wonderful to get back on with it and having never worked with the other cast members before so it’s great to be able to have a new company of actors to assemble together for this play.”

Ms Pallant explained the process has been a storytelling exercise.

“I’m playing lots of different characters throughout the play and it’s be great to take all these characters from the real-life story and make them as vivid as possible,” she said.

“The writer Beth has done so much research on this murder story and we’ve explored who all these people might be and why they were there.

“The drama of the events will push the story along as well as presenting who the characters are.”

Ms Pallant said the play raises some of the evidence again that was originally found.

“It is there so the audience can go away retelling through a fictional lense,” she added.

Being a play that’s written for and about Reading, Ms Pallant explained it’s great to have something made fresh for a real event that happened in the borough.

“Audiences should come along and support local artists, especially after the 18 months we’ve all had,” she said.

“Expect flamboyance, melodrama, comedy and a bit of everything in this good old-fashioned murder mystery play.”

Performances run from Thursday, November 4 until Saturday, November 20.

Tickets range from £5 to £25, with discounts available.

For more information, or to book, log on to: rabbletheatre.com