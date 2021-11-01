Wokingham.Today

RABBLE Theatre’s murder mystery comes to Reading Minster this Thursday

by Laura Scardarella0
rabble theatre
Rabble Theatre's Who Killed Alfred Oliver will run at Reading Minster from Thursday, November 4 until Saturday, November 20.

A MURDER mystery play will heading to Reading Minster for its two-week run from this Thursday.

Reading-based theatre company Rabble Theatre will be take audiences back to a real-life event from 1929 in its classic whodunnit performance, Who Killed Alfred Oliver?

Written by Beth Flintoff, the story follows tobacco shop owner, Alfred, who has been found murdered in his Cross Street store.

On the same day, the star of the box office smash hit, The Monster, was spotted near the scene – but could it have been him?

Directed by Gareth Taylor, whose credits include The Barbican and Southwark Playhouse, will bring a fast-paced whodunnit spin on the play.

Emma Pallant, who plays Mrs Lindo and other multiple characters, said rehearsing for the play has been “joyous”.

“Theatre has been battered by covid and it’s been strange not being able to be in the room together,” she said.

“But it’s wonderful to get back on with it and having never worked with the other cast members before so it’s great to be able to have a new company of actors to assemble together for this play.”

Ms Pallant explained the process has been a storytelling exercise.

“I’m playing lots of different characters throughout the play and it’s be great to take all these characters from the real-life story and make them as vivid as possible,” she said.

“The writer Beth has done so much research on this murder story and we’ve explored who all these people might be and why they were there.

“The drama of the events will push the story along as well as presenting who the characters are.”

Ms Pallant said the play raises some of the evidence again that was originally found.

“It is there so the audience can go away retelling through a fictional lense,” she added.

Being a play that’s written for and about Reading, Ms Pallant explained it’s great to have something made fresh for a real event that happened in the borough.

“Audiences should come along and support local artists, especially after the 18 months we’ve all had,” she said.

“Expect flamboyance, melodrama, comedy and a bit of everything in this good old-fashioned murder mystery play.”

Performances run from Thursday, November 4 until Saturday, November 20.

Tickets range from £5 to £25, with discounts available.

For more information, or to book, log on to: rabbletheatre.com

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

“It’s nice being home,” says Brooke Chaplen after returning to the south with Reading Women

Tom Crocker

Woosehill Church to celebrate harvest with flower festival weekend

Phil Creighton

Gourmet burgers made in Wokingham and delivered to your doorstep

Claire Worsfold
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.