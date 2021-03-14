Rachel Bradley: A new start

This time last year I hosted an event that would be the last I would go to before the first lockdown.

Gosh, I had no clue of what was around the corner as I introduced my International Women’s Day panellists to an audience of more than 50 incredible women.

I’m so glad it was a great night because once it was over, everything stopped.

The theme of International Women’s Day 2021, which was on Monday, was Choose to Challenge.

If there’s one takeaway from the last year, it’s that from challenge comes change and sometimes change is a good thing.

I think it’s fair to say that we’ve all changed over the last 12 months and we’ve all had our challenges. Some of this has been damaging – the mental health of the younger generation is one that will need much care and attention.

The cost of the pandemic another.

And yes, some of it has been irreparable. I know that.

So what I’m going to say isn’t said from a place of ignorance.

But some of the changes that have unfolded and some of the challenges we’ve faced have been a leveller. They’ve given us a chance to recalibrate in a world that seemed to be spiralling out of control.

Whether it’s climate change and the amount of unnecessary car and plane journeys people were taking pre-covid.

Whether it was being given the chance to reconnect with our kids.

Or maybe it was finding pleasure in the smaller things.

I’ve found pleasure in finding time over the last 12 months. Time has always all eluded me. My life was too busy. Too full.

Dare I say it, too chaotic.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a freelance PR who has had to work through this time (no corporate life for me) so time at my desk has ramped up.

But with no other distractions – nights out, places to go, people to see – I’ve spent more time in nature, running through my local woods on a daily basis.

I’ve slept better.

I’ve enjoyed walks into town and allowed myself to take those walks rather than just jumping in the car.

And I’ve spent time with my teenagers.

That’s been an absolute joy and a change I’ve thoroughly embraced. They’ve been around and I know that wouldn’t have been the case if life had carried on as ‘normal’.

We’ve spent more time around the dining room table chatting about everything and anything. We’ve had more family movie nights, and actually AGREED on films we all want to watch (unheard of before).

We’ve had lovely walks around Dinton Pastures where we’ve just walked and

talked.

All because there’s been nothing else to do.

And now the schools are back and things will start to return to normal.

I’m so delighted that my boys are back learning, back with their friends, playing football again.

But if I’m honest, I do want to hold on to some of the changes we made as a family.

And that’s going to be the real challenge.