RACHEL BRADLEY: A year of lessons

As the year comes to a close, I think most of us now realise that life can throw us curveballs. But perhaps you knew that already. I certainly did.

I’ve had a few things chucked in my path over the years … when I was struck down with sepsis a few years ago.

Yes, that’s up there.

And my gorgeous mother, whom I loved dearly, dying suddenly tops the list when it comes to being blindsided.

One thing I’ve learnt along the way is to never, ever, take anything or anyone for granted. Because everything can change in a moment.

Boy, this year has taught us all that, surely.

When I look back on what I’ve gleaned from the last nine or so months, I see that it’s been totally surprising, at times scary, at other times boring, but above all I’d say it’s been life- changing.

As I’ve got older, my life – running two businesses, with teenage kids and all their challenges thrown in for good measure – has got busier and busier.

At best I’ve felt accomplished, at worst I’ve felt manic. Now I just feel calm.

Because life has slowed to a pace that I finally feel happy with. Yes, I could do with a few nights out with my friends, I’m sure we all could.

I know those times will come again.

Concern

Money has been a big concern because it’s certainly not been the best year to work in events.

And with most of my family up north, I’ve not been able to see loved ones with the annual Christmas shindig cancelled.

But 2020 has taught me about what’s truly important to me.

I’m delighting in the ordinary.

Seeing friendly faces in our lovely time has been a joy.

A walk around Dinton Pastures with my teenagers has been an unexpected treat.

I’ve found value in focusing on the simple things, taking pleasure of things I may otherwise have been too busy to notice.

I’ll be heading into the New Year with a stronger sense of gratitude and because life has been slower, I feel motivated to achieve all the things I’ve had time to mull over this year.

But I’ll also be heading into January with caution and for years I’ve craved a slower pace of life, I just need to make sure it stays that way.

Rachel is founder Gossip Girl Gang, a networking group for women in business in and around the borough.