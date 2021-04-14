RACHEL BRADLEY: Finally, I can see the good times around the corner

My social life is back.

All in a very calm, socially-distanced, small radius from my home, kind of way but wow, it’s back.

Last week, I had an al-fresco dinner with friends to celebrate a birthday.

There’s been Easter brunches and coffees with the friends, plus the odd sundowner or three (I blame the mini-heatwave.).

And all within the guidelines because, if there’s one thing you should know about me, I’m a stickler for the rules.

Another plus is that corporate events are being booked in the diary for my husband, who is a photographer.

We’ve both won new corporate clients and we can’t wait to get started.

It seems like people are moving, slowly, back to some kind of normal and that feels good.

In fact, the last few weeks have felt good. We’ve had a confirmed University place for my eldest son who is hoping to start at Exeter in September.

Both of my boys were due to take GCSEs and A-Levels this year and, for a while, everything seemed up in the air.

Their return to school has calmed things and they both have a bit of plan.

They know what’s needed of them which is a big relief.

To be honest, I think lockdown has been more stressful than I’ve given it credit.

t’s only now, with things shifting in a more positive way, that I’ve realised I’ve been holding my breath for a long time.

So with the longer days, the promise of summer and the possibility that I can visit my (out of area) family soon, I feel lighter. I feel energised.

I know we’re not out of the woods just yet but we’re moving towards good times. It’ll be great to see our lovely town opening back up.

The wonderful independent shops, cafes and restaurants we’re lucky to have, are all preparing to open up and I can’t wait to visit them again.

I’ve even got a few dates booked in at the pub with my girlfriends.

Yes, good times are definitely on their way.

Rachel is founder of Gossip Girl Gang, a networking group for women in business in and around the borough