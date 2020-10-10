RACHEL BRADLEY: I’m ready to spread some festive cheer

We’ve been warned that things will be “bumpy to Christmas and beyond” so, in an effort to smooth the bumps ahead, I’m embracing Christmas 2020 with gusto.

It usually takes me until at least December 1 before I get my festive groove on but this year my countdown the Christmas has started.

And it would seem that I’m not alone.

In April, Pinterest announced that Christmas-related searches on its site had more than doubled from the same time last year.

Maybe a bit early for me but back in April, just as lockdown kicked in, it seemed like everyone was bypassing summer and fast-forwarding to the festivities.

Closer to home, this week Christmas arrived in Wokingham so we can all get our season sparkle on.

The new Christmas Wonderland in the town centre is a shop dedicated to delivering festive cheer and it really does deliver, by the sack full.

If the news is getting you down, I guarantee that in a single trip into this wonderful new store will lift your spirits. It’s a one-stop shop full of the most beautiful decorations and twinkly fairy lights.

I’ve been told that the Christmas theme for this season is romantic – sugar plum pastels,feathers and pearls. It sounds dreamy and indulgent, soft and comforting.

I’ll take it all please, with bells on.

Because it’s been a difficult year, and it’s not over yet, there’s something about Christmas that makes things seem a little easier.

Yes, I know it’s not just about Santa and stockings and I’m fully aware of the hardships most people are feeling. But having a little nostalgic spark of excitement, even if it is only October, feels comforting.

And yes, I also know that Christmas will look a little different for many of us this year.

A time for traditions, I usually pack up the car, and the family, and trek up north, with Chris Rea’s Driving Home for Christmas as my soundtrack.

Will I get there this year?

I’m not sure, so maybe Christmas 2020 is about flexible festivities and finding new, more streamlined traditions.

This year I’m going to focus on what it’s really all about.

Taking time to stop and enjoy those closest to me and keeping things simple.

It seemed to work all the way through my childhood, and maybe it’s time to revisit Christmases past to learn some valuable lessons.

So, while I love the romance and whimsy of this seasons trends, my Christmas theme for 2020 is going to be nostalgia.

This year I’m going to reign it in and enjoy the simplicity of a more streamlined, old-fashioned Christmas.

Going back to basics is the only way to go so I’ll be treasuring what I already have rather than wishing for more.

That said, I’m a sucker for the arrival of the annual Starbucks Red Cups and now that we have one at Elms Field, I’ve got November 5 in the diary and an Egg Nog latte on advance order.

Rachel is founder Gossip Girl Gang, a networking group for women in business in and around the borough