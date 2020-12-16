RACHEL BRADLEY: It’s time to fall in love with local

I’m a massive cheerleader when it comes to supporting small businesses.

As the founder of Gossip Girl Gang, a network for women in business, I’m passionate about all things small and indie.

This year, against the backdrop of the continuing Covid pandemic, I truly believe shopping small and shopping local has never been more important.

As tempting and easy as it is to dive into Amazon (hands up I can be guilty of this too), just take a minute to consider giving your much-earned cash to a small indie business instead.

Last Saturday was Small Business Saturday.

It’s exactly what is says on the tin – a campaign to highlight small business success and encourage consumers to shop small and local.

I popped into town and was cheered to see small local businesses bustling (in a Covid-19 friendly way). The market was thriving, and the shops seemed to be doing a roaring trade.

It seems that we as come out of our second lockdown, there is a new found love for small businesses in society.

Small businesses bring colour, uniqueness, thought and creativity to our shopping.

They are more sustainable, more passionate, and more interesting.

Whether it’s what we eat drink, or buy our loved ones (and ourselves) for Christmas, there is very little that beats the pleasure of buying something from a small business.

Your custom is helping sustain dedication and serious hard work. Plus you get a product or experience that’s that little bit different from what you may find in a chain-store.

How is that not a win-win?

Right now we need to help independent retailers. Gosh, post-Covid, they may once again become the backdone of our high streets.

We just need to give them a chance.

When it comes to finding interesting indie brands and shops, we’re pretty spoilt here in Wokingham.

And before I get shouted at, I would urge everyone to not only pop into town to check out what’s on offer, but get creative and search online too.

So with just a few weeks left until the big day, whatever it is you’re buying, consider this your rallying call to do something that can, and if we all get behind it, will, change shopping, and potentially our local community society, for good.

Rachel is founder Gossip Girl Gang, a networking group for women in business in and around the borough