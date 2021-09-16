If you are thinking of starting a new fitness class this Autumn, Rachel’s Pilates, Fitness and Dance classes at Windmill Primary School in Woosehill could be the place for you!

Evening Pilates matwork classes and Barre classes are available which are ideal for both beginners and the more experienced.

‘Rachel’ is Rachel Cunnington who after completing a 1st class Hons degree in dance and performing internationally for 4 years, consolidated her dance and fitness knowledge with full qualifications in Pilates matwork and Pilates reformer. She has been teaching classes since 2017 after retiring from professional dancing.

Rachel explained, “Pilates is excellent for building core strength and focusses on posture, coordination and awareness of your body, which is why it is very popular with professional sports people as part of their overall training regime.” Rachel’s Barre classes consist of basic ballet positions combined with strengthening exercises to lengthen and tone the muscles. It is all done to music with the addition of a ballet barre for support.

One of Rachel’s regular class members said “Rachel is so knowledgeable and positive, it makes you want to go week in week out and work hard. I’ve been doing this a year now and can honestly feel the difference in my fitness and flexibility.”

About her new location, Rachel said “Having been working for the last 18 months online, I took the decision to move my face-to-face classes from their pre-pandemic home in Arborfield to Wokingham for a more central location with a spacious and comfortable venue.” Rachel has also recommenced 1:1 sessions in clients’ homes.

For more information about classes or 1:1 sessions, you can contact Rachel at info@rachelspilates.net or 07814 187 764.