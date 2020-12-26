Radio Berkshire DJ becomes first patron of domestic abuse charity

A FINCHAMPSTEAD charity has appointed its first-ever patron — and it’s stayed true to its local roots.

Kaleidoscopic UK, a charity which raises awareness of and supports people dealing with domestic abuse, has grown in size recently.

Michelle Jordan has joined the charity to cheerlead it.

The BBC Berkshire radio host, who is known for talking about local issues on her show, Michelle On The Move, will now continue to open up discussions about domestic abuse away from the mic.

“I like to help in any way I can to raise awareness of abuse,” Ms Jordan said.

“After having witnessed first-hand one of my friends suffer at the hands of her abuser and feeling helpless, I never want to feel like that again.

“I know that some people have nowhere to turn, so the work Kaleidoscopic UK does could be life changing and life saving.”

By becoming the charity’s newest patron, Ms Jordan will continue to advocate for domestic abuse awareness and support Kaleidoscopic UK in whatever way she can.

“If through my social media and my general gobbiness I can help this wonderful charity, then bring it on,” she added.

And Vickie Robertson, founder of Kaleidoscopic UK, is thrilled to have the radio host on board.

“I can’t even put into words how over the moon I am,” Ms Robertson said.

“I’ve spoken to Michelle a few times on domestic abuse and she’s been such an amazing advocate on the radio, spreading awareness.

“She’s opening up these conversations, making it less taboo, and the fact that she has been touched by domestic abuse in her own life was one of the driving forces behind her becoming a patron — I couldn’t think of a more fitting person.”

Commenting on Michelle’s appointment, a spokesperson for Kaleidoscopic UK added: “Michelle is loved by us all locally and beyond for her honest, bubbly and fun radio shows reaching far and wide.

“With her knowledge around domestic abuse, plus being an inspirational woman in all respects, we couldn’t think of a better suited person.

“Thank you Michelle for believing in us.”

For more information about Kaleidoscopic UK and the support services it provides, visit: www.kaleidoscopic.uk