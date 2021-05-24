Radio dramas from Twyford theatre group

An enterprising theatre group is staging two more radio dramas which can be listened to online.

Twyford and Ruscombe Theatre Group’s six short plays, Five Pints and a Pig released in December and January, drew high praise for the way they immersed listeners.

Now their performances of two fresh plays will be available to listen to from Thursday June 10 at 6pm to Sunday June 20 at midnight.

Sally Castle from the group said: “The play Logic Named Jo by Murray Leinster is a most unusual story about a logic computer named Jo, a man named Frank and how he saved civilisation.

“Written for radio in 1950, it is a surprisingly contemporary version of how machines could take control.

“And No Kidding by Jean Trew is the salutary tale about what happens when you take on a responsibility that you are not totally prepared for.

“It is a funny and warm-hearted half-hour that director Beth Reynolds hopes everyone will enjoy.”

For tickets visit this link: www.ticketsource.co.uk/twyrusdrama.

The cost for each person to listen to the radio dramas is £3.

The group welcomes donations to help them build a scenery storage space at Loddon Hall, Twyford.

The ‘radio’ plays help keep the group together and performing during Covid.

Auditions are held on Zoom and the cast then have weekly Zoom meetings to rehearse and record their parts, said Sally.

The recordings are edited, sound effects added and other refinements made by sound man David Goddard.

For more on the group, visit https://twyrusdrama.org.uk/