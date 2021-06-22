Rail company’s online support for domestic abuse victims

ONLINE support is now available to domestic abuse victims, thanks to Great Western Railway.

GWR has joined forces with the UK SAYS NO MORE campaign and Royal Mail to launch Online Safe Spaces.

This includes support services, helplines and information to assist domestic abuse victims.

Last year, GWR launched its Rail to Refuge scheme, in partnership with Women’s Aid.

The scheme provides free train travel for abuse victims. It has since helped more than 1,300 adults and children across the UK.

Now the railway network hopes Online Safe Spaces will encourage more victims to seek help.

READ MORE: Scheme helps domestic abuse victims reach safety with free travel on Great Western Railway services

Ruth Busby, human resources director for GWR, said: “We have already demonstrated our support for people experiencing domestic abuse by launching the Rail to Refuge scheme.

“This opportunity to provide further assistance through our website makes perfect sense.

“One in four women and one in six men experience domestic abuse in their lifetime and we will do everything in our power to help them access support.”

Hestia, an organisation supporting victims of modern slavery, is now working with GWR to ensure this new online portal will provide a safe space for victims who are suffering.

Hestia’s Head of Domestic Abuse Prevention, Sue Harper, said: “With the launch of Online Safe Spaces, we are delighted to work with Great Western Railway to provide the first online safe space to provide a vital lifeline to victims of domestic abuse.”

The Safe Spaces logo is at the foot of each page on the GWR website.

For more information visit gwr.com.

Need help? In a non-emergency, people can:

Call 101 or make a report on the Thames Valley Police website

Call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247

Contact Women’s Aid via: www.womensaid.org.uk

Call the Men’s Advice Line: 0808 8010327

Call Mankind, a helpline for male victims: 01823 334244

Call Galop, for members of the LGBT+ community: 0800 999 5428

Contact Victims First via: www.victims-first.org.uk

Call Flag DV for free legal advice for Domestic Abuse: 0800 731 0055

Call SAFE! For victims of crime aged 5 – 18: 0800 1337938