Rail services from Wokingham face day of disruption following landslip on line

RAIL services from Wokingham are facing a day of disruption after a landslip over Christmas weekend.

The incident happened at Wanborough.

There was heavy rain overnight on Boxing Day into Sunday, as Storm Bella lashed the country. The landslip was reported in the early afternoon of yesterday.

This is not the first time this has happened this year: similar incidents were reported in March.

National Rail says that disruption on the line between Wokingham and Aldershot/Guildford is to be expected all day today, Monday, December 28.

However, passenger numbers will be reduced as today is a bank holiday and the region is under Tier 4 restrictions, meaning that people are asked to stay at home unless their journey is essential.

For those affected, National Rail has arranged for rail replacement buses between North Camp and Redhill via Guildford.

If travelling from Reading towards stations east Ash, passengers can catch the replacement bus from North Camp.

Buses will run later than the trains due to the route taking longer.

Anyone wishing to travel to Ash or Wanborough is asked to speak to station staff, or use a station help point.