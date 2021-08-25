Wokingham.Today

Railway perks: reward scheme offers discounts on meals, shows and attractions

South Western Railway
South Western Railway

RAIL passengers can look forward to some extra treats thanks to a new reward scheme.

South Western Railway is offering discounts on attractions, meals and theatre shows every time people buy train tickets from its website.

The free scheme features more than 120 offers from 88 attractions, all within the South Western Railway area.

Peter Williams, commercial director at South Western Railway, said: “Through the SWR Rewards scheme, we hope customers will be encouraged to visit many of the local attractions across our network.

“These rewards and offers do not just offer exclusive discounts, but also help support local businesses such as restaurants, bars, and tourist attractions off the back of what has been a difficult year for many.”

To find out more information about SWR Rewards, visit swr-rewards.com

