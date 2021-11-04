Rams 21-32 Sale: Home comforts end in defeat

RAMS lost their unbeaten home record as Sale produced an efficient all-round performance to run out 32-21 winners at Old Bath Road.

The hosts made a brilliant start and took a second-minute lead when hooker Max Hayman – making his first home start – burrowed over from close range, Jacob Atkins adding the extras.

However, Sale replied shortly after when Nev Edwards scampered over in the right-hand corner, and a brilliant touchline conversion by Chris Johnson levelled matters.

But in a whirlwind start to the game, Rams then went back in front after Drew Humberstone’s beautiful long pass found Jak Rossiter in space on the half-way line, the wing then showcasing his speed and side-stepping abilities to scorch over next to the uprights.

Atkins converted, but after Sale regained the kick-off, they went through a couple of phases before second row Rhys Davies dotted down.

Johnson knocked over a more straight-forward conversion to make it 14-14, and while both teams continued to show ingenuity in attack, it took until three minutes before the half-time interval for the visitors to nudge their way in front, Edwards again the man going over on the right.

Sale’s five-point half-time lead was extended early in the second half, the visitors matching the fast start Rams had made earlier by putting Edwards’ hat-trick on a plate for the wing to cross the whitewash in the corner.

Johnson’s expertise from the tee made it 26-14 after 43 minutes, and his penalty shortly before the hour-mark gave his side a three-score lead as the home side continued to squander opportunities with handling errors and conceding penalties.

Rams rallied, though, and the outstanding Hayman smashed his way over for a second of the afternoon to give his side hope with 10 minutes to play, Atkins’ conversion cutting the deficit to eight points.

But Sale used their experience and Johnson’s superb game management to close the game down, the veteran fly-half landing a stunning drop goal shortly before full time to add a gloss to the score-line and end his side’s wait for a first away win of the season.

Summary

Rams 21 Sale 32

Rams

Tries: Hayman 2, 69, Rossiter 12

Conversions: Atkins 3, 13, 70.

Sale

Tries: Edwards 8, 37, 42, Davies 13

Conversions: Johnson 9, 14, 43

Penalty: 57

Drop goal: 80

Half Time: 14-19

Star man: Chris Johnson (Sale)

Attendance: 771

Referee: Paul Williams

Teams:

Rams: Bird (Leicester 74), Rossiter, Jones, Humberstone, Hayhow, Atkins, Cole (Monye 75); Steadman, Hayman (Moffitt 70), Baker (McDonnell-Roberts 70), O Taylor, Schroter, Guttridge (F Taylor 49), Vooght, Crame (Guttridge 65).

Sale: Carpenter (Brady 32), Edwards, Mulchrone, Robins, Walsh, Johnson, Morris (Bradley 51); Carlile, Brown (Longmore 53), Ford, Davies (Tebbatt 35), Barron, Cecil, Rees (Davies 62), Priestley-Nangle