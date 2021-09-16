Rams 24-13 Tonbridge Juddians: Rams earn bonus point win

SEB Reynolds paid tribute to his pack after they helped make it two National One bonus-point wins from two with a 24-13 success at home to Tonbridge Juddians, writes Richard Ashton.

A dominant scrum helped set the platform for a penalty try and further scores from hooker Ben Henderson and Ollie Cole in the first half, the hosts establishing a 19-6 interval lead despite a penalty apiece from Tom White and Harvey Young for the visitors.

The second period proved more of an error-strewn affair, but Rams secured the bonus-point courtesy of a second try in as many weeks from Connor Hayhow, smartly set-up with a well-weighted Drew Humberstone chip ahead.

And while TJs had the last word when Tom Chapman crossed for a converted score, the hosts eventually ran out deserved winners.

Reflecting on the game, Reynolds said: “The pack were brilliant. Tonbridge were very good against Bishop’s Stortford last week and had scrum dominance, so we knew that was going to be an arm wrestle there.

“I thought Jack Steadman doing 80 minutes was outstanding considering he’s not played National One rugby for probably 19 months, James Baker was very good and Ben Henderson did a full shift

as well.”

He said: “The defence was also superb. We talked about trying to contain them and stop them playing in our half and we did that very well.

“There was a good fold in defence and we closed down well and the chop tackles were excellent.”

Having built up a useful half-time lead, Rams would have hoped to kick on in the autumnal sunshine, only for the visitors to proved dogged to the end.

Reynolds said: “Credit must go to Tonbridge and how they stayed in the fight – from having a really good start and a chance to kick on, we put ourselves under pressure in the second half.

“There was some frustration because of the contrast in how good we were in the first half and then how much our discipline cost us in the second half – we allowed

a very dangerous side to come back and remain in the game when we should have been pushing to finish them off a little bit earlier.”

With the Titans completing a double over TJs 2nd XV with a 31-14 success, the Centaurs triumphing 40-21 at Slough and the Vets enjoying a fabulous day out in their Injured Players Foundation fundraiser at Twickenham, it was a fine day for the club, and Reynolds lastly highlighted the way various members of the Senior Squad had also chipped in.

He said: “We had our sport psychologist Sally McGinn on the gate and we thank the volunteers so much for what they do.

“Will Janes has been at the club a minimal amount of time and unfortunately he’s hurt his wrist, but he’s a real talent and we’re incredibly grateful to him for helping out with the car parking, and Ross Crame also offered to check tickets. It’s brilliant.”

Rams travel to Plymouth Albion on Saturday (3pm) for their third match of the league season.