Rams coach Root praises ‘awesome’ squad ahead of return to action

FORWARDS coach Owen Root believes training has been ‘awesome’ since the Senior Squad returned to action at the end of last month, writes Richard Ashton.

Having been stuck at home for three months during the three-month lockdown imposed at the start of January, there has been a noticeable buzz around Old Bath Road since the players reunited.

And Root said: “It’s been a fantastic start back and there’s great energy. The boys have come back with an unbelievable attitude, but to be honest we’d never have expected anything else from this group. It’s been awesome.

“Joe and Daryl have done a fabulous job keeping them working at home and engaged and that’s allowed us to come back into the intensity of training we have.

“It’s not an accident – it’s something which has built over time and the guys just work for each other with a ‘one-in, all-in’ approach which is a real positive.”

There have been a few new faces around the ground as well, and the former first XV skipper continued: “The new guys provide an element of keeping everyone on their toes, but it’s also an environment which I’d hope people want to come into and see how much they can develop and progress at Rams.

“I always love reading stuff from the new guys when they mention how welcoming it is because that’s something which fills me with immense pride as part of the coaching team.

“Hopefully they can produce for us, but equally we want to provide for them and help their development.”

With the on-field efforts impressing Root, he was also quick to praise the hard work behind the scenes which has seen the new stand and floodlights installed along with some other improvements.

He added: “It’s catching people’s eye and shows where the club wants to go – it’s absolutely fantastic and I can’t wait to see how much noise comes out of the stand and the impact it has on the experience of Old Bath Road.

“It’s something to really look forward to and excited about.”

And with two games lined up against Chinnor under the adapted rules meaning there will be no scrums or mauls next month, the coach concluded: “It will be with the unique laws which is again something to consider and will take a lot of adjusting to – some of the boys will be disappointed they don’t have the chance to scrum or maul – but that’s part and parcel of getting a game on and we’re sure Chinnor will feel the same.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to see some of the new boys and all the guys who’ve had to wait through such a long period of down time.”