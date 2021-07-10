Rams director Reynolds promises tough return for squad

RAMS Director of Rugby Seb Reynolds has promised some intense sessions after the Senior Squad returned to training last week, writes Richard Ashton.



Following the successful two-month block which ended with victories against Chinnor and Maidenhead at the end of May, the players were back at Old Bath Road as attentions turn to the National One season in September.



And Reynolds revealed: “We’ll start with a bang – we’ve asked the players to get themselves ready for some quite intense sessions from the word go – and while we try and put an emphasis on having fun, we also have an emphasis on working hard and being positive around the group which they’re incredibly good at.



“We’ll be straight into it although will build up the contact over time in August, but July will be quite hard work.”



He continued: “The past month went really quickly and it almost feels like we haven’t had any time away, but the initial testing phases have gone really well this week and the players have fully committed to that.



“They all seem really excited about training so that’s great.



“One of the main things to look forward to now is we should be resuming league rugby in September, and that’s incredibly exciting, albeit you do have to stay flexible because you just never know at the moment what might happen.



“But I think we’ve done a really good job at that in the past year and doing what we can do to try and kick forward, and now hopefully we have two months to build into the National One season.”



And while a number of the side who helped finish as runners-up in the club’s inaugural National One campaign back in 2019/20 did not feature in the earlier friendlies, Reynolds concluded that will add further competition for places.



He ended: “The challenge is on them to really kick on for the start of the new season. But it’s great to have a full squad back training together.”