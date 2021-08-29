Rams fan Chris mixes business with pleasure

A FAMILY-RUN insurance firm is mixing business with pleasure, thanks to a Sonning rugby club.

Borough-based Stillman Insurance Brokers has lent its support to National League One club Rams Rugby this summer by sponsoring its new stand.

It comes after Chris Stillman, managing director of the independent broker, has been involved with the club for a number of years.

Previously lead coach of his son Aaron’s age group and minis manager looking after under sixes and under 12s, Mr Stillman is now fifth team player and club coaching coordinator.

He said: “It’s been great to see the progress the club has made in recent years, and we’re very proud to be a sponsor of the new stand, which is a great addition to the already excellent facilities.”

According to Mr Stillman, Rams Rugby has a “family feel” which is what first inspired Stillman Insurance Brokers to lend its support.

“The club is very supportive of parents getting involved,” he explained.

“It’s symptomatic of the whole club ethos.

“There’s a genuine family feel from top to bottom.”

The managing director said he used to play rugby in school but came relatively late to the Berkshire-based club.

“When Aaron got to the age that he could start training, I was keen to help with coaching,” Mr Stillman said.

“There are plenty of families who are involved at many levels and in lots of different ways.”

His daughter, Maya, also plays for ladies team The Sirens.

Now, he hopes his insurance brokers will continue to support Rams Rugby over the coming years as his family also continues to take part in the club.

“Aaron’s currently in the under 12s,” he added. “My plan is that I’ll get to play one match with him before I retire from the game.”

Stillman Insurance Brokers offers tailored insurance advice and works with businesses throughout the Thames Valley.