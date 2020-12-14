Rams full back wants to help club achieve ‘huge ambitions’

YOUNG Rams back row Josh Collis believes the proposed National Cup has helped focus minds at Old Bath Road after the players returned to training following the second lockdown last Thursday, writes Richard Ashton.



It is hoped subject to Government policy that the regional group stage – where Rams will take on neighbours Henley Hawks and Chinnor among others – will begin in February, although friendlies are permitted from December 18.



And Collis is optimistic that some kind of contact season – albeit without scrums and mauls – can be saved.



He said: “It’ll be interesting – playing touch, and one-on-one tackle bags can only go so far to scratch the rugby itch.



“You can tell in training as soon as we get a little taste of contact everyone starts licking their lips, so getting into a bit of rough and tumble in will be welcome.



“The new rules will add a different dynamic, and I’m sure the coaches will come up with some imaginative Barbarian-style plays to keep everyone guessing.



“Hopefully we can welcome crowds back at OBR, see what the club have been working on in the last nine months, and see some familiar faces on the sidelines.”



Collis – who switched to Old Bath Road from Henley at the start of the 2017/18 season – admitted it will be a struggle to get into the starting XV with Robbie Stapley, Tom Vooght and Jamie Guttridge forming a brilliant back row, stating: “You have the captain, vice-captain, and the player of the season in the mix, so saying it’s tough is an understatement!



“The problem with those three especially is each of them are great blokes, and better players, so you can’t even get annoyed.



He continued: “They all bring something unique to playing the game, and often it’s a case of just learning from them, and trying to improve with each training session and hope to get the chance.



“I love how competitive it is, as much as I want to play week in week out, selection is something that’s out of our hands, and you’ve got to be happy to see your mates and the team succeed.



“With the new signings as well, it only adds to the healthy competition already in the club.”

And while Collis remains in the early stages of what will hopefully be a long career at Rams, he has high hopes for the future.



He concluded: “I’d just like to ride this wave for as long as possible – the club has great aspirations, and I’d like to contribute to that for as long as I can.



“Rams are always pushing forwards, and have a clear vision of what is needed to do to get there, and this gives us immense confidence as players.



“The group of players we have at the moment are a pleasure to be around and as much as they are demanding of standards, what more is there to do than get caught up in what this club is trying to achieve?”