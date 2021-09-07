Rams hold off Cambridge comeback to secure opening day win

SEB Reynolds paid tribute to Cambridge as their extraordinary comeback gave Rams a real fright before the visitors ran out 34-28 winners in the opening National One game of the season, writes Richard Ashton.

A superb opening hour saw Rams secure a 34-7 lead on the back of two Tom Vooght tries and further efforts from Jamie Guttridge, Kieran Leicester, Connor Hayhow and Henry Bird, Drew Humberstone adding a brace of conversions.

Matt Hema had grabbed Cambridge’s only try to that point – added to by the boot of Lawrence Rayner – but they rallied superbly in the final quarter with the outside centre grabbing a second before further converted scores from Jake McCloud and Ben Brownlie earned them two bonus-points.

The contest took a similar course to the opener two seasons ago when the away side led 36-18 before a late response from the Blood & Sand, and Reynolds admitted: “You wait more than 500 days for a league game and then you get served up a similar game to what happened when we came here last time.

“They launched an outstanding comeback and there were a couple of moments where you’re thinking ‘what’s happening?’

“We’ve got to credit Cambridge for the way they came back – they were playing some stuff off the shoulder really well, breaking through and there was some lovely play from their midfield.”

While the hosts’ comeback was impressive and heroic in equal regard, Rams had looked superb in the opening hour, looking dangerous all round the park and also showcasing some of their trademark terrific defence at the start of the second period.

And Reynolds commented: “Some of our play in the first 60 minutes was brilliant, and for the guys to be out for so long and come and perform like that – they really put a squeeze on at times – was really great to see.

“Having both the forwards and backs scoring keeps them all happy – if it’s only the forwards scoring the backs will moan – so it was good.

“There was some nice variety and some good play off turnover, but above all it was just good to be back out there.”

Two-try Vooght – who now has 14 in his last 15 National One appearances – was joined on the scoresheet by Guttridge as captain Robbie Stapley also impressed as the back row trinity was reunited.

With the trio in top form, Reynolds said: “They’re quite the combination, but you also need to give a special mention to Paul Schroter and Connor Stapley in the second row – I thought they were brilliant and really worked hard for 80 minutes.

“Drew at 10 did a really good job and controlled the game well, so there were some good performances out there.”

And with it being the first away day in such a long time, Reynolds reflected on what it means to the management, players and supporters alike, concluding: “It’s just nice to be back – I might not have been saying that if we’d lost – but it’s just great to see the guys playing.

“The process of getting here, being together, having a coffee on the way down, chatting to people and the ones to come to watch us is just lovely – we’ve really missed that.

“Having spent that time away, we really appreciate that and how nice it is.”

Rams play their first home game against Tonbridge Juddians on Saturday (3pm). Supporters are urged to pre-book tickets via the club website – www.ramsrugby.co.uk