Rams’ legends fundraiser to improve school facilities at Maiden Erlegh

Rams RFC legends Jez Flynn and Stevie Bryant are part of a fundraising drive looking to keep kids active and improve sports facilities at Maiden Erlegh School (Reading), writes Richard Ashton



The duo – who have represented the National One club for more than three decades combined – are both part of the PE department at the school and with children currently unable to attend due to the third lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic, a crowdfunding page has been launched to try and raise £4,000.



The original target was £2,000, but it has since been doubled, with donations currently totalling a little under £3,500.



Among some sensational prizes are signed memorabilia from worldwide sporting icons including Anthony Joshua, Lewis Hamilton and Usain Bolt.



Speaking about the fundraiser, Head of PE, Jez said: “We want to raise money so the young people at Maiden Erlegh School get the best possible sporting provision going forwards.



“We firmly believe being physically active is an integral part of a healthy lifestyle.”



For every £2 donated, people will be given entry to the draw.



To support the scheme and be in with a chance of winning a prize, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/maiden-rlegh-pe