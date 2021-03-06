Rams RFC CEO hopes to grow youth section at club

RAMS RFC are desperate to provide opportunities to even more youngsters when the current pandemic is over, but admit they may have to switch location to fulfill their dreams, writes Richard Ashton.



The junior section has grown hugely in recent years, but CEO Gary Reynolds believes the club may only have scratched the surface in what can be achieved.



Rams already have to borrow space from neighbouring Shire Hall RFC to cope with the demands on Sunday mornings, but Reynolds revealed: “I reckon we could increase our youth section by another two to three hundred in an instant, if we had the space.



“But we’ve only got 11 acres and three pitches and we can’t change that, and only two car parks which are at capacity for every home game so we have to use park and ride and other arrangements.



“We can’t physically change Old Bath Road – there’s no room to expand – but we are in talks and looking at options for relocating.



“If we’re going to be that force in state schools, which is so desperately needed to give kids a great opportunity to participate in a wonderful team sport, then we’re going to need to find somewhere else where we can grow because unfortunately at the moment we are bursting at the seams at OBR.”



The Government has committed to improving the health of the nation in the post-pandemic era, and Reynolds fully endorses this approach.



He said: “Rugby provides a very, very important part of people’s well-being.



“It doesn’t matter if you’re six or 86, you can find companionship, social interaction, friendship and with those shut down around the country, that will cause an awful lot of anxiety.



“You’ve only got to look at the number of calls coming through to the help groups with regards to mental health issues and it’s a very, very difficult time for lots of people.”



He continued: “We believe the other side of this pandemic people will want to get back to doing things, and our youth section has gone from 350 to 500 in a very short space of time – and that’s really without massive engagement with the schools.



“When we unlock we are planning lots of outreach to schools and we’ve got some brilliant new initiatives which hopefully will be great for the local community and the state schools in particular.”