Rams RFC delighted as training commences

RAMS RFC Director of Rugby Seb Reynolds believes the players ‘would have been happy throwing a brick around’ such was the excitement as training resumed last week, writes Richard Ashton.

After three months away there were smiles all round the Senior Squad as they arrived back at Old Bath Road under glorious sunshine and temperatures of 20 degrees.

And Reynolds reflected: “With the weather it was as if someone knew we were all starting community sport again – it’s great to be back and there was so much excitement and a real buzz around the group.

“They were so happy to be back and we could have put them through anything – we could have asked them to throw a brick around and they’d have been happy because at last they were back outside with their mates.”

He continued: “The next few weeks will be mainly aimed at having fun, and we’ve identified a two-month period where we’re going to get the guys back into rugby and then we’ll play a couple of games at the end of May.

“We’ll shut down for June and give the players a bit of an off-season and then fingers crossed when we come back in July we’ll have a relatively normal pre-season.

“And then above all, I’m looking forward to the first league game because nothing beats National League rugby on a Saturday afternoon.”

Last Tuesday was the first time many of the players have seen the impressive new stand at Old Bath Road in person, and along with new floodlights, a ramp to improve disabled access and other improvements around the ground, Reynolds is delighted with the improvements.

He said: “It’s a huge credit to the club that in difficult times the committee have recognised the opportunities and developed.

“We haven’t gone to the membership and asked for donations, and we’re very lucky we’ve been able to progress.

“We’ve developed the facility and hopefully when spectators can come back and enjoy it they’ll have a really great experience.”

Vice-captain Tom Vooght added: “Talking to the boys, on the way up I was almost a little bit nervous, but once I was back it’s like you’ve never been away.

“It was great to see everyone and catch up – as we always say, it really is a Ramily here, so not seeing them on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays is like not seeing your family. We’re just really looking forward to cracking on now.

“Not being able to have gymmed for the past few months, I want to get back to that and bulk up a little bit before we crack on with the season.

“I’m always looking to develop my game and especially in the coming weeks with training focussed on turnovers and tackling, which are two of my favourite things, it should be good.”