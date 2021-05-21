Rams RFC excited ahead of fans return with Chinnor visit

FLY-HALF Louis Ellis can’t wait to have fans back at Old Bath Road when Chinnor visit on Saturday, writes Richard Ashton.



It will be the first time in more than 400 days the Senior Squad will be in action, with the game played under the adapted laws meaning there will be no scrums or mauls.



An excited Ellis said: “It’s been a long time coming and I’m definitely looking forward to it. Hopefully I’ll get an opportunity to get out there and get some decent game time.



“It will be amazing to get back playing and having some support here – the ramily is so loud when the crowd gets going, and that really pushes us on as shown in some of those tight games last year.



“I’m sure they’ll be some nerves early on, but it will be fantastic to get the fans back and I know my parents are definitely looking forward to it.”



Despite the lack of games during the past 14 months and three lockdowns, the stand-off revealed he has been doing as much as possible to ensure he becomes a better player, having played in a couple of first-team games during the 2019/20 campaign.



The former Maidenhead and Berkshire Under 20s man continued: “I’ve been using this time to make the improvements to my game I needed to. It was great to be a part of the first-team at times before and to be given the opportunity early on was excellent – it was nice to have the trust of the coaches and helped build my confidence, which is massive.



“They’ve been great – they’re so open and honest and have given me work-ons to improve.”



He added: “There’s so many talented lads here, and along with the coaches, they’re almost like mini coaches.



“It’s great to improve each other – Jack (Gapper)’s great and some stuff I’m not so good at, and vice-versa, so if we can help each other, obviously it’s going to improve the squad as a whole.



“That’s what it’s about – doing our best to make this club go as far as possible.”



And with the side having started to test the adapted format in the past couple of weeks, Ellis concluded: “It’s tough on the lungs. You can do as much conditioning as you like, but it’s not the same as running around with ball in hand and making calls as you go. It’s tough to replicate that.”



Saturday’s game is a ticket-only event, which had to have been purchased in advance.