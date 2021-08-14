Rams RFC hope to reach new heights with squad reinforcements

SECOND row Colin Thomson believes the retention of almost all of the Rams squad which finished as National One runners-up – supplemented by a host of new signings – can drive the club forward ahead of the first pre-season games at home to Cinderford (2pm) and Barnes (4pm) on Saturday, writes Richard Ashton.



Full-on rugby will finally return to Old Bath Road for the first time since February 2020 when Seb Reynolds’ men overcame Rotherham Titans – and Thomson – whose own season back then was disrupted by injury, believes the atmosphere and competition for places is better than ever.



He said: “One of the key indicators of a good side is the opportunity for new guys to come in and stake their claim and have everyone fighting for their shirt.



“Pre-season’s gone really well. There have been a lot of new faces who all seem to have fitted in really well, and the coaches have been really switched on keeping the guys at the right level so there haven’t been too many injuries. It’s been a good six weeks.



“There’s such a good team spirit round the club, and, we’re really looking forward to getting back to match action. We know what Cinderford are going to bring with a big strong side and it will be a good marker for the season moving forward.



“All the boys are really looking forward to it, so it’s good times.”



Having spent the best part of 18 months without a game, and before that much of the successful 2019/20 campaign, Thomson admitted he is ready to roll ahead of the new campaign.



He concluded: “I’ve missed the physicality, the collisions, the chance to lay it all on the line with the boys – that brotherhood is something we’ve all missed.



“I cannot wait to get back out playing in front of a big crowd – the Ramily means a lot and it will be good fun.”



Prop Cam Zeiss is also set to make his first appearance since the 40-38 triumph at Cinderford and March 2020, and the former Esher man cannot wait to be back playing at Old Bath Road.



He added: “It’s going to be massive. With the new stand and the floodlights the place just looks phenomenal and we’ve already got an amazing fanbase who I’m sure are itching perhaps even more than us to come back.



“I can’t wait to get the chance to play in front of them all again.



“We’ve got a lot of new boys who have come in and they’ve really mixed in really well –

they’ve all brought something and added to that hunger – so we’re just ready to go and desperate for it having been out of the game for so long.”



Entry for Saturday is free, but supporters are asked to visit www.ramsrugby.com for further matchday details and parking arrangements.