Rams RFC ready for action as pre-season ends

RAMS Director of Rugby Seb Reynolds admitted he is glad pre-season is over as the National One campaign gets underway at Cambridge on Saturday, writes Richard Ashton.



The Old Bath Road side were beaten 24-7 at Cinderford in their final warm-up game on Saturday, but Reynolds took positives from the defeat in the Forest of Dean.



He said: “It was an interesting afternoon at Cinderford and nice to get the last pre-season game out the way.



“We made changes and then you lose rhythm, get it back, and at points the game maybe could have gone either way, but all-in-all, it’s a pre-season hit-out we’re relatively happy with.”



After an even opening period, Cinderford led 12-0 at the break courtesy of a George Boulten try midway through the first half and one from wing Tim Andrew on the stroke of half-time.



They extended their lead to 19-0 in the second period, before Ollie Monye crossed and Carl Morgan converted to cut the gap to 12 points, only for the hosts to have the last word.



“I’ve spoken to them about that and we’ll review it in the week, but they’ve got to learn when to put the foot on the gas and then when to take it off, and how to play with the flow of the game.



“On a different afternoon maybe the bounce of the ball goes our way, you nick another score and then you’re back in the game, but it was still a good run-out.”



He continued: “The good thing is we’re creating opportunities where the players feel they can off-load to create chances to get in behind the opposition – I’d be more concerned if we weren’t creating those moments.



“We did force it at times a little bit, there’s probably still a little bit of rust out there, but there was also some good off-loading and continuity which got us in good positions.”



While results-wise it has been a mixed set since proper rugby finally returned on August 14, Reynolds remains pleased with what has been achieved ahead of Saturday’s visit to Cambridge.



He continued: “I’ll put on record I’m not a huge fan of pre-season.



“You want is your players to get through (without getting injured) – especially with them being without rugby for so long – and work on the things you want to work on, and then start the league programme.



“We’ve managed that and while we’ve got lots to work on and lots to put right, we’re really excited for Cambridge.”