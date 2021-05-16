Rams RFC to begin 2021/22 National One campaign at Cambridge

RAMS will begin the 2021/22 National One campaign at Cambridge when the league begins on Saturday, September 4, writes Richard Ashton.

Newly-promoted Tonbridge Juddians will be the first visitors to Old Bath Road a week later, while round three sees Rams make the long trip to Plymouth Albion, before former Premiership side Leeds Tykes are the guests on September 25.

Rams will renew hostilities at Taunton seven days later, before a mouth-watering clash at home to Rosslyn Park – which was one of the highlights of last season – takes place on October 9.

Back-to-back away trips to Bishop’s Stortford and Darlington Mowden Park are then followed by a home game against Sale to round out the first batch of fixtures.

After a week off at the start of November, Rams will be back in action at Old Elthamians on November 13, before playing Cinderford (h), Birmingham Moseley (a), Blackheath (h), Caldy (a) and finally local rivals Chinnor in the final game before Christmas.

The second half of the season begins at TJs on January 8, with the fixtures then played in the same order before Rams conclude the season at home to Cambridge on April 30.

This means the penultimate weekend of the season will see the second derby at Chinnor.