Rams RFC to offer coaching to aspiring players

ASPIRING young rugby players are being offered the chance to gain specialist coaching as Rams RFC look to further progress their Academy at Forest School, writes Richard Ashton.

Any current Under 16s who are due to move into Sixth Form in September will be given an opportunity to have a rugby lifestyle with professional coaches alongside outstanding academic and pastoral tutors, thanks to the partnership.

Rams’ Director of Coaching, Mike Tewkesbury, explained it is a mutually beneficial relationship for both the school and the club.

He said: “We had a great first year with the Under 18s at Forest being Berkshire Cup champions and we were very much looking forward to carrying on before everything happened (with the pandemic).

“However, one thing we identified with the school was at the moment we are very reliant on the students coming through the school and the talent will be stronger in some years than others.

“If there are talented players looking to progress their rugby alongside their studies this could work for them and would make things more consistent.

“We’re looking for anyone across Berkshire and the Thames Valley and even further afield and you never know, there might be the next Johnny Williams out there, just needing an opportunity.”

He added: “We have had considerable success by building links with Reading University and Berkshire Under 20s – a high number of senior squad players have come from this pathway – but we wanted to expand our pathway even further.

“The Henley College used to be tied in with Wasps and now has a link with Ealing Trailfinders, so we wanted to dip our toe in the water to see if we can make it work even better from this slightly younger age.”

Rams RFC have enjoyed terrific progress in the past 20 years, climbing from Berkshire, Dorset & Wiltshire One (Level Eight) to finishing as runners-up in National One (Level Three) in their debut season in 2019/20.

They place great onus on a homegrown squad, with the majority of the players having learnt their craft in the area and the likes of vice-captain Tom Vooght, Joe Duffelen and Kieran Leicester all having progressed from Minis rugby to the 1st XV.

Subject to Covid restrictions permitting, interested youngsters will take part in a coaching session before a trial game under the new floodlights at Old Bath Road on Friday, May 7.

Times will be confirmed in due course.

To express an interest, please email coaching@ramsrugby.com