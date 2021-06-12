Rams RFC trio praise hard work ahead of 2021/22 campaign

A TRIO of Rams players have hailed the work during the two months since the end of lockdown, believing it stands them in good stead for the 21/22 campaign, writes Richard Ashton.



The Old Bath Road side handed out debuts to 18 players during 45-7 and 38-0 victories against Chinnor and Maidenhead respectively, signalling growing depth around the squad as they gear up for a second crack at National One.



The players are now resting this month, before they return to training at the start of July, with the first pre-season fixture scheduled against Cinderford on Saturday, August 14.



Stalwart hooker Rory Paxton, who led the side in the Maidenhead triumph, said: “There are so many new faces and they’re all slotting into the system really well. It bodes well for next season.



“It’s been a couple of very successful months and it’s almost a shame we’ve got to have four weeks off now, but we’ll get in the gym and get ourselves prepared for pre-season when we’ll go again.”



Dynamic back row Spencer Hayhow has also caught the eye and the 18-year-old, who has worked his way through the age groups at London Irish, said his first games at adult level had been an eye-opener.



He continued: “The step up is amazing, it’s so much more physical and faster than anything else I’ve played in, but I think the fact we get exposure to it in training made me a little more prepared.



“It’s been a great couple of months, albeit challenging.



“There are some great players here and everyone always pushes each other to improve and for my self-development it’s been great.”



New recruit Will Janes, who moved across from Henley once rugby returned, made an instant impact by scoring four tries in the two games, the latter concluding a hat-trick at Maidenhead and impressing former England international Will Greenwood, a coach at Braywick Park.



Janes said: “I only came across in the week before the Chinnor game, so it’s been quite a quick affair, but it’s been going well and I’m just really excited to be at Rams.



“I’m learning a lot from the guys and trying to adapt to playing in a different way.



“It’s been a great start and a very exciting one.



“It’s nice to get a hat-trick, but I’m just really enjoying playing with the guys.”



He continued: “It’s a nice fresh approach, the coaches are really good and the team has been working really well.



“I can’t fault anything so far, all the guys are really approachable and make you feel welcome, so it makes you want to train and play your hardest.”