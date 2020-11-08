Rams Rugby Club pull together to raise money during Movember

MEMBERS of Rams RFC are pulling together in a bid to raise awareness and money during Movember, writes Richard Ashton.



For the past few years, members of the club have taken part individually in the challenge, which aims to shine a light on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention, but co-ordinator Stevie Bryant says this year they will all be working together for the next 30 days.



The club stalwart said: “I spoke to Josh Collis and Tom Vooght and we thought it would be a good thing to do as a whole club – as a group we want to raise awareness and money.



“In these tough times we’ve pulled together as a group and now with the help of friends, families and supporters we want to do a bit more.”



The importance of Movember’s focus is shown by the fact unchecked, prostate cancer rates will double over the next 15 years, while globally, testicular cancer is the most common cancer among men aged 15-39 years of age.



Across the world, one person dies from suicide every minute of every day, with males accounting for 75 percent.



It is with this in mind that Stevie revealed: “It would be nice to hopefully raise at least £1,000 and the odd £10 here and there will accumulate so if we can get more great. But if we don’t then we will still be out raising awareness.



As part of the campaign, those taking part will be providing regular updates at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ramsrfcmovember



And Stevie said there are a few individuals to look out for from the start.



He said: “Jak Rossiter has always had a good effort by the end although I’m not sure he is always completely clean shaven so benefits from a bit of a head start, but hopefully a few of the others will step up!



“At the other end of the scale, Josh tends to be lacking the testosterone needed for much growth, while club favourite Andy Amor looks like he’s 16, but he’s actually 36!”



In a further bid to attract funds, Stevie and others will also complete an 82-minute run from the rugby club around Woodley, Charvill, Twyford and finishing back at the club later this month.