Rams stalwart praises stunning new stand at Old Bath Road

OLD Bath Road will be a different venue when Rams RFC supporters can return to back their side thanks to the stunning new stand, according to Friday Club stalwart Andy Anderson, writes Richard Ashton.

Having joined the club in 1978, ex-player Anderson – who broke his neck during a game against Old Fallopians during the early 80s – is now part of the team who help matchdays run swimmingly, tidying everything in and around the ground to keep the show on the road.

And he has no doubt the 300-seat stand – along with the newly-installed floodlights – is going to make things even better for our fans.

He said: “People will be pleasantly surprised when they can come back because there’s been an amazing amount of work done during the lockdown.

“The stand looks really impressive and along with the new floodlights, it has really changed the ground – I think we’d be near to Championship facilities.

“It’s going to really improve the atmosphere and I think there will be a lot more noise! Having people together will make it louder and hopefully like the Rosslyn Park and Chinnor games.

“The lights also allow the possibility of Friday night games and having two games on a Saturday whereas before we’ve always had to go for 2pm kick-offs in the winter.”

Anderson is among those whose faces will shine out on the back of the stand, where a brilliant montage will reflect the club’s ethos.

He beamed: “It shows every area of the whole club from the minis, the juniors, the Sirens, the senior squad, the Friday club and I just think that really sums the club up.

“I feel quite proud to be on there, but it’s more recognition of the Friday Club and just what everything about the club stands for throughout.”

With it being more than a year since the last home game against Rotherham saw the true Ramily spirit encapsulated by some 25 volunteers clearing standing water off the pitch, Anderson concluded how much he is looking forward to the chance to watch some rugby again.

He ended: “I’m just really looking forward to going up and seeing a live game and meeting up with some people who I wouldn’t have seen for more than a year now. It’s going to be great and there are lots of people who we just haven’t seen for so long.

“The last season was amazing as we’d just come up and personally I thought it would be great to just stay up, but halfway through we were right in the mix and hopefully we can carry that on next season.”