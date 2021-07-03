Rams star to line up alongside brother in Oxford University Varsity match

RAMS star Tom Humberstone says it will be a ‘special privilege’ when he and brother Drew line up for Oxford University in the Varsity Match against Cambridge on Sunday, writes Richard Ashton.

The Jesus College fly-half, who joined Rams in 2017, will take part in the fixture for the third time, while his sibling makes a first start at inside centre.

And Tom said: “You have to go back 50 years to find the last pair of brothers to have played in the Varsity match together for Oxford.

“It’s a special privilege and one we are certainly not taking for granted.

“The reality of the situation probably won’t dawn on us until after the game, but I don’t think mum and dad would ever have imagined us both running out in the Dark Blue together.”

With the game originally set to take place in December before it was postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Tom continued: “It’s been a long time to wait.

“The club were faced with a lot of headaches when the December Varsity was suspended, but like anything, these challenges have presented new opportunities.

“Playing the game at Welford Road made perfect financial sense to both clubs, and it’s really exciting to be playing in such a historic location, in a city with a deep rugby pedigree.

“Covid and the associated disruptions have definitely increased the appetite for a competitive match.”

Reflecting on what his brother can expect on debut, Tom added: “It’s been an interesting period, bouncing ideas off each other in a different environment.

“The Varsity campaign really is unique and the experience changes from year to year.

“I’ve tried to avoid dispensing advice, and it’s been amazing to watch him pick his own route through the campaign and also tackle his academic commitments.

“Oxford places a lot of demands on you, so I have tried to be available to help him balance that with rugby.”

Having starred with 20 points in Oxford’s 38-16 triumph in 2018, Tom was on the losing side when Cambridge were 15-0 victors some 18 months ago, but he is confident they will be competitive on Sunday.

He revealed: “We have a very experienced side this year, and I think we’re well placed to play under the adapted laws.

“Cambridge will be worthy rivals, and a great test of what we’ve been able to work on this year. It should be an exciting game for the neutral with plenty of running rugby.”

And he concluded: “I am very grateful to the Tahany family for awarding me the Tahany scholarship at Jesus College.

“I also want to thank Rams for allowing me to commit to three Varsity campaigns alongside the National League.”

Sunday’s encounter will be the 139th fixture between the two sides, with Cambridge having won 64, Oxford 60 and 14 draws.