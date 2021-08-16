Wokingham.Today

Rats force village’s library to close

CROWTHORNE Library has closed until further notice after a flurry of rats attempted to enter the building.

It shut its doors last Thursday to put pest control measures in place to deal with an increased number of rodents that had tried to access the library.

The work, which is required on health and safety grounds, will be carefully planned and carried out by specialist pest control contractors.

A spokesperson on the Crowthorne Library Facebook page said they are treating the issue very seriously.

They added that they are taking “prompt action” to control the situation and prevent increasing numbers.

All loans can be returned to any other Bracknell Forest library.

Events scheduled to take place at Crowthorne Library will be moved to Sandhurst Library.

For more details, or for updates, visit bracknell-forest.gov.uk or contact Sandhurst Library on 01252 870161.

