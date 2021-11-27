RaW Sounds Today playlist: You will have an Appetite for more thanks to Crooked Shapes

WE’VE GOT two great new entries in this week’s RaW Sounds Today playlist.

Crooked Shapes, who have featured in the playlist before, are back as we celebrate their new album.

And The Joy and the Wonder is the track from Reading-based Last Picture Show.

These are just a couple of the 10 great tracks in our list, all with connections to the area.

You can listen, for free, thanks to our Spotify playlist.

The RaW Sounds playlist is a terrific way to explore a wide range of brilliant artists, discover some new music and keep dancing.

To tune in, simply head to https://bit.ly/rawsoundstoday and get ready to rock.

There’s also a Facebook page and group chat that bands and music fans can tap in to. You can search for RaW Sounds Today and it will come up.

Crooked Shapes – Appetite

This three-piece rock band with members from Reading and Wokingham have just released their debut self-titled album Crooked Shapes.

This track is their latest single and is one of nine to enjoy, so if you like your classic rock updated to the present day with melody and power check it out.

The band have refined their sound with live appearances at many venues and festivals including a recent appearance at the renowned Hard Rock Hell Festival as well as Wokingham Festival – https://www.crookedshapes.com/

Last Picture Show – The Joy and the Wonder

A Reading-based band, Last Picture Show are interested in combining visual imagery with their music and that shows with the award-winning video they created for this single which is well worth a look.

The four-piece band have an indie feel reminiscent of U2 and Coldplay and this song showcases that style with its gradual atmospheric build and it’s melodic and uplifting aspects – http://www.last-picture-show.com/

Valeras – Let Me Go

Reading-based indie rock duo, Valeras, with a single from their four track EP, ‘Tell Me Now’. Following their Sub 89 show they will be at Wokingham’s Beyond the Download ‘in store’ event on Saturday, November 27 – https://www.facebook.com/valerasband

Mordecai Smyth – Sinister Cyclist

Mordecai’s 2011 album, Sticky Tape and Rus’ on Wokingham-based Mega Dodo Records, has been re-issued as a special 10th anniversary two CD. Psych pop with clever lyrics – https://www.facebook.com/stickytapeandrust/

Hoop Frodo – Horse with No Name

Here’s a Wokingham-based band with a very cool cover of a classic 70’s hit by America. It’s a great interpretation of the song with good grooves, strong vocals and even a guitar solo at the end – https://www.hoopyfrood.co.uk/

Katie Ellwood – More Than Perfect

It’s another wonderful indie-pop single with an infectious melody and chilled beats from Katie who is from Wokingham and who writes, records, plays and sings on her releases. Very talented. – https://www.katieellwood.com/

Moth Man – Nutter

This band, with members from Reading and Manchester, have released a new video of this track from their latest album. It was filmed by Gigshotz from Reading and reflects the moody atmospheric feel of the song and the album – https://mothman.band/

Mike Wagner – Face of Light

This song is an uplifting sing-along anthem that showcases the talents of this local singer-songwriter. It’s taken from Mike’s Life… A Seven Day Journey mini album – https://www.facebook.com/mikewagnermusic

Rocket Kings – The Green Zone

Check out the video of this song filmed in Reading. It’s taken from this local five-piece ‘uke pop’ band’s new album Everyday Adventures, which is worth a listen with its cheerful fun feel – https://www.facebook.com/rocketkings

The Paradox Twin – Sea of Tranquility

Following their recent live tour which included Wokingham Festival, this Reading-based band released their eagerly awaited second album, ‘Silence from Signals’ from which this track is taken – https://www.theparadoxtwin.com/