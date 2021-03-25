re3 extends tip opening hours in Bracknell and Reading in time for a spring clean

IF YOU’VE been itching for a spring clean, now’s the chance.

re3 is extending its opening hours in Bracknell and Reading from Thursday, April 1, as well as boosting the number of available slots by more than 15%.

The summer hours, which run from the beginning of April until the end of September, mean that both centres will be open from 8am until 7:30pm, seven days a week.

A spokesperson for re3 said: “We welcome extending opening hours, as it means more available to residents who are keen to have a clear out over the spring time and who wish to make use of this valuable local service.”

The recycling centres will continue to use the booking system, so all visitors will need to arrange a 30-minute slot with last bookings at 7pm.

The online appointment system was introduced in May last year because of coronavirus, to help staff and residents adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“The re3 centres have been operating successfully for 10 months now with an advance booking system which has ensured public confidence in being able to dispose of their waste safely and without risk throughout the pandemic,” the spokesperson added.

“The added benefit of the system is that it has greatly reduced queuing, creating a more pleasant user experience and maintained really high recycling rates at the two sites, currently set at 73% at the Bracknell and 83% at the Reading site.”