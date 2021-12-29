Read on … charity calls for more classroom volunteers

A CHARITY that helps the borough’s children get reading is making an appeal for volunteers to go to classrooms once again.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, ABC To Read helped schools by sending reading mentors to assist pupils. But the charity says that not all schools have allowed its teams to return.

It is itching to send its helpers back to the classroom so those who need one-to-one support can get it.

And the charity is encouraging more schools to come forward to help address any reading gaps for pupils caused by Covid-19.

To help, the charity has recently received a grant from Berkshire Community Foundation (BCF).

ABC to Read said that in 2019, one in four pupils left primary school unable to read to the required standard. The disruption caused by covid will, they argue, have made this worse. The charity adds that low levels of literacy cost the UK an estimated £81 billion a year in lost earnings and increased welfare spending.

The charity’s mentors offer catch-up learning to around 500 pupils every year, over 12,000 hours. But it has vacancies for 40 volunteers. A training session will be held online on Wednesday, February 2.

ABC to Read’s CEO Marcia Rowlinson said: “It is absolutely crucial that schools return our volunteers to the classroom so that those already struggling with their reading don’t fall further behind and have access to the support they are entitled to.

“We need to address the education gap caused by COVID-19, to improve the future prospects of our local youngsters.

“Our volunteers are a critical part of the recovery process at this difficult time, bridging that gap and inspiring a love of reading.”

Schools looking for additional reading support, or people looking to help children get reading can find out more by emailing: abctoread@btconnect.com