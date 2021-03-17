Reader Tina produces a book featuring her best verse

OVER THE past year, we have created space for readers’ poetry. It’s been hugely popular with poets, presenting a space for them to explore their voice.

So we’re thrilled to learn that one of our regular contributors is preparing to publish.

Crowthorne-based Tina MacNaughton is an acupuncturist by day and gets the point of poetry.

Now, they are being collected together for On The Shoulders of Lions and it will be released later this month.

Published by the Choir Press, it is, Tina tells us, an eclectic mix of life experiences, everyday observations and the product of a vivid imagination.

As regular readers will know, her poems can be funny and frivolous, touching and mystical and convey her passion for writing, language, rhythm and rhyme.

“I have a lot of fun with my poetry and I like to keep it accessible,” she says.

And Tina wants to ensure her work falls into as many laps as possible, offering an early bird discount for readers.

You can order a copy for £7 plus postage and packing if applicable.

For more details, or to see more of her work, visit www.writerhymespoetry.com, or email write.rhymes@outlook.com