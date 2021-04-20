READERS’ LETTERS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of April 15, 2021

Duke of Edinburgh’s links to Woodley

The Museum of Berkshire Aviation (see www.museumofberkshireaviation.co.uk ) is located in Woodley, on Mohawk Way (off The Bader Way) and, as its name suggests, focuses on aviation activities in the County of Berkshire.

There is a link between the Duke of Edinburgh and the Museum via its largest outside exhibit which is a “Handley Page HPR.7 Dart Herald 100” (“feeder” Airliner with a capacity of 44 passengers, see the picture).

This first Production Version of the “Herald” which had a Call Sign of “G-APWA”, often abbreviated by Air Traffic Control to “WA” (in NATO Phonetic language to “Whisky Alpha”, see the Nosewheel Door in the picture).

During the Heralds’ working lives a Herald was sent on a Sales Promotional Tour of South

American countries flown by a normal Herald crew with the Handley Page Sales staff and the Duke of Edinburgh as passengers.

What is not commonly revealed is that the Duke of Edinburgh was a Qualified Pilot and did pilot the Herald during the Tour.

Inside the Museum’s Main Building there is a photograph of the Duke of Edinburgh saying goodbye to WA’s Flight Crew after his flight to South America.

Harry Atkinson, Wokingham

Highlighting what is wrong with the council

Last week’s Cedric Landers letter (Vote for an Independent) highlighted much of what is wrong with Wokingham Borough Council.

Unfortunately, as there are no Independent candidates standing this year so it will not be possible to vote for an Independent.

It is unsurprising that finding new blood is proving difficult given the current Council culture and behaviours. A culture that has driven away some excellent and experienced Councillors, who are sadly not standing again. Some are a real loss to Wokingham.

Even the parties are finding it difficult to find new blood and are resorting the same old party names or to ‘bussing’ in candidates from outside of the communities they are meant to represent.

As Cedric highlighted, we have a Council that epitomises a culture and set of behaviours of;

Talk but no action

Promise but don’t do

Speak about how much has been spent but not about the value or benefit of that spend

Is difficult to contact

Makes it extremely difficult to get to actually talk to a human

Doesn’t listen to residents

Lacks democracy and true engagement

Lacks transparency and openness

Is quick to deny responsibility

Is quick to apportion blame elsewhere

Is slow to act

Is reluctant to work together (cross party) in collaboration as one team for the benefit of residents

Is being run by a small political clique.

Whoever you choose to vote for make sure your candidate is committed to changing this culture and set of behaviours so that Wokingham can have a Council that works for residents and with residents, not one that simply dictates and imposes on communities.

If we can change the culture and behaviours, we may, just maybe, encourage residents to take interest and an active participation in Wokingham Borough Council giving all residents the Council they deserve , not simply reluctantly accepting the one they have.

Name and address supplied

Mental health support

I am following, with interest, developments in mental health, as reported in Wokingham Today.

Much more practical help is certainly needed. Recently, I submitted a reference for one of our, former, Master’s Psychology students.

She had applied to a mental health charity, for the post of WELLBEING NAVIGATOR. How about that, for a fancy title!

I am always very happy to supply references for our former students – in order to help them get established in their careers, though, if they wish to work in mental health, I think that they might as well have followed tradition, studied medicine, and then, specialised.

Rather than assuming fancy titles,

I prefer to stick with the practical.

I tell people here, that, if as a result of psychoanalysis, or whatever treatment they are having, their life is better, then all is worthwhile. But if, at the end of it all, their life is no better, then there is no point in any of it.

Furthermore, I tell people that, often, the best thing that I can do for them, is to improve their circumstances, financially.

You will get a severely mentally ill person, with an exhausted, carer.

Since the mental patient can’t work, the carer has to work full-time, to get a sufficient income, look after the patient, and do all the shopping, cooking, cleaning, and housework, as well. No wonder he is exhausted.

Then you find that they haven’t been getting benefits. If I can get for the patient, Enhanced Personal Independence Payment, the carer can then get Carer’s Allowance, as well.

He can then afford to reduce his working hours, and pay for domestic help. All round, a better quality of life, for them. I agree, wholeheartedly, that money cannot buy love, health or happiness, but it doesn’t half help along the way.

Pam Jenkinson, The Wokingham Crisis House

106,000 older households in the South East missing out on vital payments

The last year has been tough for a lot of people, particularly those who are living in poverty.

All too often at Independent Age, we hear from people in later life who have to choose between eating and heating their homes.

That’s why we were pleased to see the annual increase of Pension Credit last week – a single person who is eligible for the entitlement will now receive up to £177.10 per week, and couples who are eligible will now receive up to £270.30.

We know this money is a lifeline to hundreds of thousands of people, but we estimate that up to 1 million older people who could be eligible for Pension Credit are not receiving it.

Our analysis shows this could be affecting up to 106,000 households across the South East. This means there is more than £265million that isn’t reaching those who need it most.

Uptake of Pension Credit has not risen above 64% for around a decade – the worst uptake of any income-related benefit.

It acts as a gateway to a free TV licence for over 75s, free NHS prescriptions, council tax support, Housing Benefit, free eye tests and much more. Combined, this could be worth around £7,000 per year for an individual.

We welcome efforts by the government to ensure more people receive Pension Credit but they haven’t yet had the impact needed. We need the government to urgently produce an action plan to tackle low uptake in a more strategic and effective way. This should include a full communications strategy, including awareness raising campaigns, as well as new high-quality research into who is not claiming Pension Credit and why.

As well as making a huge difference to people’s lives, full uptake could also bring savings to the taxpayer. Research we recently commissioned suggests that full take-up could over time result in net savings as people’s health improves and they are less likely to need health or social care services.

By working together with the government to identify and overcome any barriers, we are confident we can increase uptake and ultimately, improve the lives of people in the South East in later life who are facing unnecessary financial struggles.

Deborah Alsina MBE, Chief Executive of Independent Age

Help us ‘ease’ into the new normal

With lockdown restrictions easing, there is an understandable buzz of excitement in the air as people head outside to see loved ones and enjoy the warmer weather. But we are hearing from many blind and partially sighted people who are anxious about public spaces becoming busier and have lost confidence in going outside after a year of Covid restrictions.

Measures to enforce social distancing often rely on the ability to see things like signs, queuing systems, or barriers. When you can’t see these changes, they can create new obstacles to navigate and further erode confidence.

We’re asking the public to help us safely social distance as the restrictions change. By being aware of the challenges we might face, and simply asking if assistance is needed, you can help us keep our independence and stay safe.

We’re also calling for local authorities and businesses to take action, so that measures designed to protect us are inclusive to everyone, not just to those who can see them. RNIB’s website has more information about this.

Our ‘new normal’ should be as open and inclusive as possible, to help everyone get back outside – not make it more difficult.

David Clarke, Director of Services, RNIB (Royal National Institute of Blind People)

We love to hear from you! Send us your views on issues relating to the borough (in 250 words or less) to letters@wokingham.today

We reserve the right to edit letters.

Views expressed in this section are not necessarily those of the paper.