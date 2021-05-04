READERS LETTERS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of April 29, 2021

Who should I vote for on May 6?

Have you had the pleasure of a knock at the door by the local election campaigners, I say pleasure, but I mean it in the loosest sense of the word.

I have and it’s certainly helped to clarify the direction of my vote.

The Tory candidate gingerly knocked at my door, I thought it might be due the sign which says, “my Great Dane can get to the gate in two secs, can you?”, but it was clear from our conversation that she had not received the best reception from previous doors.

When I tackled her on what proposals she had to deal with housing over development of our area, traffic congestion, noise and dust pollution, she had no answers, she simply blamed the University of Reading and the developers, a typical response I have come to expect from my dealings with Wokingham Borough Council over the last few years, it certainly didn’t suggest the much publicised we are listening to resident’s attitude.

What really confirmed my thoughts was her response when I said “no” to her question of whether she could rely on my vote; she simple scuttled away with no fight, she didn’t ask why, she didn’t ask how she might be able to change my mind, nothing.

Does that suggest she will fight for our community? I THINK NOT.

If only we had another independent candidate, not bound by party politics, they would definitely get my vote.

Mark, Shinfield resident

Don’t vote them back in

A vote for the present ruling party will spell the end for democracy in Wokingham.

They should have been thrown out years ago instead of being allowed to decimate Wokingham without the residents having a say. It is the party’s policy not to listen to the opposition parties or the residents. Even when a policy is challenged it is killed by the ruling party. End of story.

Residents should be allowed to be part of committees and working groups.

Councillor Pauline Jorgensen executive member for Highways promised smooth journeys on safe roads.Despite numerous phone calls and eventually a reply promising to send someone to look at Radcot Close, Eynsham Close and Reading Road which are all in a dreadful state, we are still waiting. Residents have been writing about this now for seven years. Is this the council you all want?

You have a chance on 6th May to change all this. Don’t vote them back in.

Cedric Lander, Woodley

Trees and the science

Judith Pritchard was concerned last week about the funding for tree planting in Wokingham, saying that the Tories plan for 250,000 trees would be funded by the £300,000 Woodland Trust grant given to Wokingham Borough Council, and wondering where the money for the Lib Dems more ambitious 300,000 target would come from.

As Wokingham Borough Council borrowing hurtles towards £750 million, managing the finances clearly isn’t the Tories’ strong suit, so let’s look at the numbers.

For even 250,000 trees, £300,000 means about £1 to buy and plant each tree, so the Woodland Trust grant won’t come close to complete funding. The Lib Dems will continue to work with the Woodland Trust and government to obtain other grants to hit this important target.

But why 300,000 trees, not just 250,000?

As part of the national strategy to meet net zero carbon emissions, there is a target of 17-19% tree cover for boroughs like Wokingham (currently at 14% tree cover), and 300,000 trees means we will meet this target.

Not an election stunt, not waffle, just making policy based on the science.

Cllr Dr Peter Hornsby, Lib Dem Town Councillor for Emmbrook North

A reminder to the residents of Norreys

Hopefully you will have all seen that, for this year’s local elections BOTH Norreys polling stations have been moved.

Unfortunately neither Norreys Evangelical Church or the Methodist Church are available for the election this year.

As a result, both polling stations have been moved to The Cornerstone, Norreys Avenue, and all Norreys residents will vote there on May 6.

Please remember to take a mask, or your exemption certificate with you when you go to vote, and try to remember to take a pen or pencil with you as well.

Local elections decide how you council tax is spent and what the council’s priorities will be. Please take this opportunity to make your voice heard.

Cllr Gregor Murray, Norreys Ward

Peace in Woosehill

I would like to thank all parties involved in tackling the noise pollution issue that was plaguing many of the residents in and around Woosehill.

It has been nearly two years since I was first contacted by members of the community about a new piece of equipment that was being used by a local scrapyard, resulting in noise that for many was unbearable.

My thanks is extended to the Council and in particular the Environmental Health team, the scrapyard themselves, and the community who have been engaged on this matter.

Environmental Health have worked hard in the community, monitoring and assessing the problem.

They determined that there was

a statutory noise nuisance and have been working with the scrapyard to mitigate the problem.

The scrapyard employed a noise consultant to help work out a solution which was implemented in mid-April.

I appreciate that this last year has been particularly challenging so am very grateful to them that we have this solution now in place.

The residents I have been engaging with on this over the past two years have been absolutely fantastic, assisting Environmental Health with reporting and being persistent in reaching this solution.

The peace that has descended on the area is most welcome – long may it continue!

Cllr Sarah Kerr, Liberal Democrat Member for Evendons Ward, Wokingham Borough Council

Wokingham Borough Council: Openness and Transparency

Earlier this year a member of the public identified that WBC’s Standards Committee was operating in a manner that did not comply with their Constitution.

When the matter was highlighted Cllr Halsall, the leader of the Council, apologised and claimed that it had all been a mistake and stood down.

However, no explanation has been given as to how this ‘mistake’ occurred and in particular why Mr Moulton, Monitoring Officer, Democratic Services, did not raise the issue when the whole Council voted on the matter in 2019.

Since then a number of requests have been submitted to Ms Parsonage, the CEO, for an enquiry but these have been rejected on the basis that, and I quote “we know what happened”.

The fact is that we do not

know how the mistake, if it was a mistake, occurred in the first place and why it was not subsequently identified.

Despite the fact that the CEO has frequently and most laudably indicated that the council should operate with ‘transparency and openness’ this appears

only relevant when it benefits the council.

Frank Moore and Mike Shattock, via email

Supporting Southern neonatal families

Despite the recent easing of national COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, many parents of neonatal babies in the South continue to face significant challenges in being with their premature or sick baby.

Before the pandemic parents typically had unrestricted access to their baby 24 hours a day, with neonatal units encouraging full participation in care giving. But in the past 12 months, parental access at many units has been restricted, with parents often unable to attend the unit together, and some having limits imposed on the length of time they can be with their baby.

Restrictions vary from unit–to–unit and the picture across the UK is extremely varied, with some units continuing to facilitate full parental presence and involvement in their baby’s care. Policies have also changed over time, depending on national COVID-19 restrictions and local infection rates.

As part of this year’s Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month, taking place throughout May, Bliss is raising awareness of our new research which shows the devastating impact of these restrictions. Parents whose babies required neonatal care during the COVID-19 pandemic have told us how they struggled to access mental health support and experienced high levels of isolation.

In a Bliss survey of over 500 parents of neonatal babies born in the past 12 months, 92% of parents said they felt isolated and 69% said their mental health has become worse following their neonatal experience.

Parents with a neonatal experience are already at a high risk of experiencing mental health difficulties, and many parents feel they have not been able to get support for their mental health and wellbeing while their baby is in neonatal care.

Parents are the most important people in their baby’s lives and unit access restrictions have had a substantial impact on families. The implications on family bonding and mental health will be felt long into the future.

That’s why Bliss is calling on NHS England to introduce a National Roadmap for a return to usual 24/7 parent access on neonatal units as a matter of urgency, and to work with NHS Trusts in the South and beyond to implement it consistently across the country. Our smallest and sickest babies need their parents at their side to give them the best chance of survival and quality of life.

Caroline Lee-Davey is the Chief Executive of Bliss, the UK’s leading charity for babies born premature or sick.

Have you seen a ghost?

I was born in what is now the Wokingham Guest House in Oxford Road.

Every summer we would stay nearby at my granny’s in Reading Road. I used to take delight in going into the graveyard next to Skew Bridge where I could watch the adjacent trains and marvel at the rich variety of fauna to be found there.

I must have been about eight years old c1952 when I walked the short distance to the my ‘haven’ but standing behind the hinge side of the large gate was a tramp-like figure who just stared at me.

Too scared to run away I lifted the gate catch and walked in.

Looking behind, the figure had seemingly turned on the spot to face me still with the sinister stare but never said anything.

After a few minutes I managed to ‘escape’ through a copse at the rear.

Having later on in life run to my daughter’s two-door hatchback a short distance away to demand of a girl sitting in the rear and titivating herself what on earth she thought she was doing, she had vanished when I got there.

That incident changed my having an open mind when it came to ghosts, to an absolute believer!

I’ve always wondered if this chap was an apparition or just a tramp and if the former would you know of any hauntings in this vicinity?

Simon King, Kinmel Bay, N Wales

Supporting Barnardo’s

Barnardo’s supports some of the most vulnerable children, young people and families across the UK and we couldn’t do it without the customers, colleagues and volunteers who support our

stores.

We are delighted we’ve been able to reopen our stores after lockdown and by the wonderful response we’ve had from customers old and new following our first week of trading.

We would like to thank all those who have kept hold of their donations for many months, we are now able to accept them once more. We are grateful to our colleagues and volunteers who have worked so hard to ensure safe, clean environments and of course to our customers whose spending supports our frontline workers.

They provide a wide range of

support across communities and the demand has never been greater. We are helping children affected by bereavement during Covid, those who are struggling with their mental health because of anxiety, loss and family breakdown.

We are supporting parents facing poverty who have had to choose between food, heating or data for their children’s online learning during lockdown. We have responded with new digital and practical support while continuing our work in areas such as fostering and adoption, disability, care leaver support, help for young carers and children and young people at risk of, or recovering from, all forms of exploitation.

So, as we welcome everyone back to our stores we would like to say a big thank you for your continued support, and if you have some time to spare why not think about joining our team of amazing volunteers. You can find out more in-store or at www.barnardos.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer.

David Longmore, Head of Retail Operations, Barnardo’s

