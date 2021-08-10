READERS LETTERS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of August 5, 2021

Why is there no refuge for abuse victims?

At the opening of the Wokingham Borough Council meeting on Thursday, July 22, I was encouraged to hear Borough Mayor Cllr Keith Baker call for all councillors to attend a planned domestic abuse training session.

He reminded everyone of the increase in domestic abuse during the pandemic and the importance of awareness of this issue.

I was therefore surprised when Cllr Bill Sloane, executive member for neighbourhoods and communities, was unable to give an answer as to when Cranstoun, the new provider of services for domestic abuse, would have a functioning refuge in Wokingham.

I was assured I would receive a written answer to my question, however I am still waiting. Cranstoun took over as provider for domestic abuse services in Wokingham on July 1 and are now receiving funds from WBC to provide support to victims.

I think everyone would agree that the foundation of this support should be a safe refuge.

It is therefore incredible that WBC have awarded this lucrative contract to an organisation with no knowledge of when refuge services will be provided by them.

We are fortunate that Berkshire Women’s Aid are continuing to provide a refuge in Wokingham, funded through their fund-raising since they are no longer receiving funds from WBC.

Louise Timlin, Branch Lead – Women’s Equality Party Wokingham and Reading

Don’t build on floodplains

Cllr Sarah Kerr in her ‘From the chamber’ piece ascribes the recent serious flooding in Germany to our inability to deal with the climate emergency.

But this is just to confuse climate with weather. There have always been bouts of heavy rainfall and there always will be regardless of the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

What is needed in the case of flooding is to consider how to minimise its severity by avoiding building in flood plains and by stopping the ever-increasing loss of natural soakaways in our towns and cities.

Protecting people from adverse weather does not have a single solution.

Cllr Christopher Bowring, Wokingham Without Ward, Wokingham Borough Council

Worthless soundbites

It is not unusual for Mr Johnson to make sound bites to the media that are worthless.

He keeps saying there is going to be 20,000 more police when his own party got rid of them in the first place there should be 40,000 police to get ahead a little.

With Kit Malthouse the crime and policing minister also the fire service, he stated in February 2020 18 months ago.

That we are taking action to make our streets safer and protect people from violence.

Kit Malthouse should eat his words and step down – in 18 months the streets are much worse and more violent crime to children young and old people.

In that time the police has never reached out to any body or any family not one police officer and always stuck like glue in their cars picking on black people.

No bans of fire arms or knives from Mr Malthouse no block on social media either.

To conclude it would be good and right if Thames Valley PCC Mathew Barber put the police into this action too.

It is time they mixed with the communities and get out of the cars.

Dear Parents of Olly Stephens.Also family and friends.

I am a stranger to you all, though I give my condolence to you all.

All the best from myself my prayers are always with you all.

Victor Rones, Bracknell

Fly-tipping action

I have reported flytipping to the Council. It was located on the Loddon Bridge on the A327 Reading Road in Arborfield. Sadly fly tipping is an unwanted epidemic that is destroying our countryside. I wish Wokingham Borough Council would prosecute these criminals

Cllr Gary Cowan, independent councillor for Arborfield, Wokingham Borough Council

Make a difference

I’d like to make your readers aware of a unique opportunity to make a big difference to the lives of hungry children in the world’s poorest countries this summer.

For anyone who becomes a monthly giver to global school feeding charity Mary’s Meals before the end of August, their first three donations will be tripled, meaning the impact of their regular gifts will go even further.

This is thanks to a group of generous supporters who are making funds available up to £100,000 for tripling donations from new regular givers for a limited period.

Your readers can help Mary’s Meals to access all the available funds by setting up a monthly Direct Debit by August 31 here. (marysmeals.org.uk/tripled).

Mary’s Meals feeds more than 1.8 million hungry children in 19 countries every school day.

This funding boost will bring fresh hope to families struggling amidst the continuing challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit the world’s poorest countries especially hard, and will also help Mary’s Meals in its goal to reach two million children with a nutritious meal every school day.

I am proud to support Mary’s Meals and hope that this summer your readers can take advantage of this incredible opportunity to see their kindness go three times as far.

Mark Beaumont, long-distance cyclist, broadcaster and author

A very atmospheric almost Autumnal walk in August.

I encountered through the mist, this stunning Male Roe Deer Buck [Stag] in Joel Park, Wokingham.

We watched each other for a short time before he bounded away from the Park and back into Holt Woods.

Ian Hydon, Wokingham

